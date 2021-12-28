Sports
Serena Williams coach wants to help more players realize their tennis dream
He has long been known as one of the most innovative coaches in the game and now Patrick Mouratoglou has made an offer to help more of the game’s rising stars realize their potential.
The coach currently working with Serena Williams and Stefanos Tsitispas has emphasized the challenge of moving players through the junior ranks to the professional tour, with the financial cost of that journey often putting an end to dreams of a career in the game. on first base.
Tennis365 spent time at Mouratoglous Costa Navarino base in Greece in October, where we spoke to two coaches who played against Tsitispas in their youth and were struggling to finance the move to the ATP Tour.
For me it always felt like an impossible dream when I was a kid to become a professional tennis player, coach Kostas Fotinopoulos (below) told us. Yes, I was good, I would train with Stefanos (Tsitsipas), but taking the next step and turning pro was always difficult.
No one else had done it before. It was very rare that this could happen to anyone in Greece so we needed some help.
It is expensive to go on the tennis tour, but then the Mouratoglou Academy hired Stefanos and he was ready. He was physically strong and that’s important when you’re a young player. He was ready and he took his moment.
Now Mouratoglou, who has an acclaimed Academy based in his Nice base, has urged tennis players from around the world to reach out to him as he strives to give more players like Tsitispas a chance to shine on’ the world’s largest stages.
During my career, I have seen too many young players with huge potential who failed to achieve their goals and become tennis stars, he wrote on LinkedIn.
The reason had nothing to do with their will or abilities, but because they did not have the financial means to develop at the highest level.
Between hiring a coach, traveling to tournaments, courts, fitness, recovery and equipment, playing competitive tennis costs over US$100,000 a year (and sometimes much more!).
If you take them from 11-12 years old until they hit the Top 100, that’s easily (very easily) over a million dollars.
Most players cannot afford it without the best support.
Through my foundation I can help a few players reach the top: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexei Popyrin, Coco Gauff and Holger Rune are some of the alumni of the foundation.
But I want to do more. Help more players. There are so many talents that deserve a real chance.
That’s why I’m asking you to join the conversation and help me develop ideas that can help find the financial resources for more children to fulfill their dreams. Send your ideas in the comments. Send me a message. Part.
Clearly Mouratoglou hopes more of the game’s rising stars embrace his challenge as we head into 2022.
