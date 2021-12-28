



Massachusetts Boys D1 Top 20 rank Team * PR PR Previous ranking W l t 1 Xaverian 3 3 0 0 2 BC high 5 2 2 0 3 Pope Francis 2 2 2 0 4 Arlington 7 3 0 0 5 Catholic Monument 5 2 0 0 6 brain tree 6 3 0 0 7 St. John’s Prep 8 2 1 0 8 Marshfield 11 2 0 1 9 Reading 13 3 0 0 10 Hingham 1 2 2 0 11 Waltham 9 2 1 1 12 Belmont NEW 4 0 0 13 Andover 12 2 2 0 14 Austin preparation 9 0 0 0 15 St Mary’s 14 3 0 1 16 Winchester 15 3 0 0 17 Malden Catholic 17 2 0 0 18 Archbishop Williams 16 1 1 1 19 Natic 19 2 0 0 20 Framingham NEW 1 0 0 It all went sideways in a hurry for pre-season No. 1 Hingham. After a solid season-opening win, the Harbormen (2-2) were crushed by Catholic Conference foe St, Johns Prep, 8-2, and stunned by Andover, 2-1, to tumble them out of first place in this HNIB News Massachusetts Division 1 Top 20 of the week. New No. 1 Xaverian (3-0-0) of the Catholic Conference followed the 4-2 season opening win against New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep, with non-competition decisions by Bridgewater-Raynham and Barnstable. The Hawks have a balance across the board. no. 2 BC high (2-2-0) overcame a 0-2 start as it won the ninth annual Pete Frates Classic for the fourth time with victories against St. Johns Prep, 5-3, in the semifinals and Pope Francis, 3-2 , in the title game. Aiden McDonnell delivered three goals and an assist to push the Eagles to the title. number 3 Pope Francis (2-2-0) also started 0-2, losing to Framingham and BC High (Frates Final) with wins against Central Catholic (Frates Semifinal) and St. Johns Shrewsbury. Josh Iby has scored three goals to lead the Cardinals. number 4 Arlington (3-0-0) is in the Middlesex Liberty and defeated three opponents, 16-1. The Spy Ponders locked out Watertown and Wakefield and rolled past Wilmington. number 5 Catholic Monument (2-0-0) of the Catholic Conference defeated Waltham and Franklin and will host its own Catholic Memorial Tournament in Warrior this Tuesday and Wednesday, starting with Connecticut’s Notre Dame in the semifinals. number 6 brain tree (3-0-0) Bay State Herget also got off to a fast start, beating three opponents by a 16-6 count. no. 7 St. John’s Preparation (2-1-0) of the Catholic Conference moves up a few places after that stunning win against Hingham. no. 8 Marshfield (2-0-1) of the Patriot League defeated Pembroke and Silver Lake for a 3-3 draw with Waltham. The Rams face Tuesday in the MHL Cup. A veteran No. 9 Reading (3-0-0) of the Middlesex Liberty is active in the Middlesex Liberty, defeating three opponents, 13-2. no. 10 Hingham (2-2-0) takes on Marshfield in a key regional clash on Near Years Eve afternoon. no. 11 Waltham (2-1-1) of the MVC/DCL One tripped over Andover, tied up Marshfield and certainly won’t be penalized for a loss to Catholic Memorial. no. 12 Belmont (4-0-0) of the Middlesex Liberty jumps into the Top 20 and has been rolling since the stunning BC High in its season opener. no. 13 Andover (2-2-0) of the MVC/DCL One shows off that win against Hingham. The Warriors are at St. John’s Prep on Wednesday. no. 14 Austin preparation of the Catholic Central Big kicks of the season at The Christie Serino Classic on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Malden Valley Forum. no. 15 St Mary’s of Lynn (3-0-1) of the Katholieke Centrale Groot gets off to a strong start. Completing the poll are: no. 16 Winchester (3-0-0) of the Middlesex Liberty; no. 17 Malden Catholic (2-0-0) of the Catholic Conference; no. 18 Archbishop Williams (1-1-1) of the Catholic Central Large; no. 19 Natic (2-0-0) from the Bay State Carey and No. 20 Framingham (1-0) by the Bay State Carey.

