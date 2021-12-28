Wapda retains men’s team TT crown, women’s army bag title – Krant





LAHORE: While defending champion Wapda retained the men’s team title, the military took the women’s team title from the National Table Tennis Championships here at the Nishtar Sports Complex on Monday. Wapda defeated Chromatex 3-1 in the final. Former National Champion Asim Qureshi was the only Wapda player to lose his match to Awais Hassan of Chromatex 3-0. But Wapdas Shah Khan, the current national champion, took a 3-1 win against Taimor and Shah’s teammate Rameez did Aleem 3-0. Asim then lived up to expectations, beating Taimor 3-1 in the deciding game to help Wapda retain the title. In the women’s section, Army won the first singles match when Haiqa defeated Kaulsoom 3-0. Chromatex’s Fatima defeated Sana of Army 3-0 to make it 1-1. Legers Nosheen also struggled against Hoor in one of the best matches of the day, stretching to five matches. Trailing 1-2, Nosheen came from behind to win the remaining two games and the game to give Army a 2-1 lead. In the final match, Haiqa defeated Fatima 3-0 to complete the army victory. Meanwhile, the first singles round of the championships also started with a record 208 entrants (144 men, 64 women). Results: Men’s Singles: Abdullah Naeem (Islamabad) bt Raja Nouman (OGDCL) 3-0; Usman Amjad (Army) bt Aqeel (Balochistan) 3-0; Ahil Shah (Army) bt Asif Nawaz (KP) 3-0; Abdullah Nazir (NHA) bt Awais Sharif (Punjab) 3-0; Sohaib Shah (KP) bt Awais Ahmed (Punjab) 3-0; Shozab Raza (Wapda) bt Asif (Balochistan) 3-0; Arbaz Anwer (KP) bt Nazim Ashraf (Railways) 3-0; Arslan Alvi (Sindh) bt Bilal Khan (Islamabad) 3-0; Umer Pervaiz (Punjab) bt Talha Tahir (Punjab) 3-0; Hamza Malik (Wapda) bt Syed Majid Ali (KP) 3-1; Muneeb Khan (Punjab) bt Asad Ali (AJK) 3-2; Hafeez-ur-Rehman (Wapda) bt Yasin (KP) 3-0; Surkhab Azam (HEC) bt Nouman Tahir (Punjab) 3-0; Nohsin Raza (HEC) bt Amir Ali (Punjab) 3-0; Saleh Khwaja (Punjab) bt Junaid (Punjab) 3-1; Zaid Khan (KP) bt Naeem Yaqoob (Punjab) 3-1; Haris Saleem (Punjab) bt Taimoor Ijaz (Punjab) 3-0; Awais Mukhtar (WPD) bt Salman Baig (Punjab) 3-0; Basit Ali (Wa[pda)btAnsKhurram(HEC)3-0;QammerSaeed(Punjab)btAreebKhan(Punjab)3-2;UmarSaeed(Islamabad)btAzanFaryal(army)3-0;MohammadDanish(Islamabad)bt3-2Punjaahbed);FaizanZahoor(army)btMohammadFarooq(Punjab)3-0;UmamKhawaja(WPD)btShahzad(OGDCL)3-0[pda)btAnsKhurram(HEC)3-0;QammerSaeed(Punjab)btAreebKhan3-2(Punjab))btAzanFaryal(Army)3-0;MohammadDanish(Islamabad)btAbdulWaheed(Punjab)3-2;FaizanZahoor(Army)btMohammadFarooq(Punjab)3-0;UmamKhawaja(WPD)btShahzad(OGDCL)3-0[pda)btAnsKhurram(HEC)3-0;QammerSaeed(Punjab)btAreebKhan(Punjab)3-2;UmarSaeed(Islamabad)btAzanFaryal(leger)3-0;MohammadDeens(Islamabad)btAbdulWaheed(Punjab)3-2;FaizanZahoor(leger)btMohammadFarooq(Punjab)3-0;UmamKhawaja(WPD)btShahzad(OGDCL)3-0[pda)btAnsKhurram(HEC)3-0;QammerSaeed(Punjab)btAreebKhan(Punjab)3-2;UmarSaeed(Islamabad)btAzanFaryal(Army)3-0;MohammadDanish(Islamabad)btAbdulWaheed(Punjab)3-2;FaizanZahoor(Army)btMohammadFarooq(Punjab)3-0;UmamKhawaja(WPD)btShahzad(OGDCL)3-0 Published in Dawn, December 28, 2021

