No. 7/10 Lady Vols Blow Past Mocs, 91-41

— No. 7/10 Tennessee took a comfortable win over Chattanooga on Monday, winning 91-41 at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee (11-1) was led by junior Tamari Key with 18 points and seven rebounds. To graduate Alex’s dye and freshmen Caroline Striplin were also in double digits with 15 and 12 respectively.

Amaria Pugh was Chattanooga’s top scorer (2-12), who scored 17 points that evening.

Sara Puckett scored the first points of the game, knocking down a trey 11 seconds into the game. Tess Darby followed it up with a 3-pointer on next possession, and Dye hit buckets on back-to-back plays to give the Lady Vols a 10-0 lead before UTC got its first basket out of a Pugh layup at 7:08 a.m. . Key answered with six straight runs and set up a 12-3 run over the next seven minutes to give Tennessee a 22-5 lead at the end of the first.

Dye opened the second period with a jumper and the teams traded buckets before Dye and Key combined for nine straight runs to make the score 38-10 with 3:49 left in the half. Pugh responded with a three for Chattanooga to set up an 8-0 run that narrowed UT’s lead to 20 at 2:22, but the Lady Vols scored 5-1 for the Mocs in the closing minutes to take a lead of 43-19. peace.

The Lady Vols opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run that ended with a trey from Darby to extend UT’s lead to 55-19 three minutes before halftime. Brooke Hampel finished the run with a layup that would turn out to be one of only two field goals to take the Mocs down in the quarter of an hour. The rest of Chattanooga’s points would come from the free throw line as UT ended the period by defeating the Mocs 16-7 and sending the game into the final stanza with a score of 71-28.

Emily Saunders opened the score in the fourth with back-to-back buckets, as Tennessee led off in a 12-1 run that lasted four minutes. Two Striplin layups gave Tennessee the biggest lead of the game at 87-31 with just under four minutes left before the Mocs answered with an 8-0 run to reduce the score to 87-39 with 1 :57. Saunders hit a few free throws and Jessie Rennie scored on a fast-break layup to narrow the lead to 52 before UTC reached the final bucket of the game to make the final score 91-41.

NEXT ONE: The Lady Vols begin conference play Thursday, hosting Alabama in a 6:30 p.m. ET game that will be streamed on SECN+.

TK MAKE MOVEMENTS: Tamari Key took on two blocks against the Mocs, bringing her career total to 201 to pass Ashley Robinson and settle in fourth in the all-time career blocks at UT.

HAPPY TO HELP: The Lady Vols handed out a season-best 30 assists on 37 field goals against UTC. Tess Darby and Sara Puckett each set new career highs at six and five respectively, while Brooklyn Miles tied her career high of six and Jordan Walker set a season high of eight. It marked the first time Tennessee had 30+ assists since recording 38 on December 6, 2017, in a 131-69 win over Troy.

THREE FOR THREE: Three different Lady Vols found success from behind the arch against Chattanooga. Tess Darby led the way with three treys, Brooklyn Miles knocked down two and Sara Puckett hit one. Puckett has now hit at least one three-pointer in 10 of 12 games this season.

STRIPLIN FINDS ITS GROOVE: freshman Caroline Striplin lifted her career to a points high for the second game in a row, scoring 12 points and also a career high of nine rebounds.

BACK-TO-BACK FIFTY PIECES: Tennessee recorded its second straight win by 50 or more points, with a 54-point win on December 20 vs. ETSU and a 50 point win over Chattanooga. The Lady Vols hadn’t accomplished that feat since beating the state of Alabama 53 and Troy 62 on December 3 and 6 of the 2017-18 campaign.