Sports
No. 7/10 Lady Vols Blow Past Mocs, 91-41
Tennessee (11-1) was led by junior Tamari Key with 18 points and seven rebounds. To graduate Alex’s dye and freshmen Caroline Striplin were also in double digits with 15 and 12 respectively.
Amaria Pugh was Chattanooga’s top scorer (2-12), who scored 17 points that evening.
Sara Puckett scored the first points of the game, knocking down a trey 11 seconds into the game. Tess Darby followed it up with a 3-pointer on next possession, and Dye hit buckets on back-to-back plays to give the Lady Vols a 10-0 lead before UTC got its first basket out of a Pugh layup at 7:08 a.m. . Key answered with six straight runs and set up a 12-3 run over the next seven minutes to give Tennessee a 22-5 lead at the end of the first.
Dye opened the second period with a jumper and the teams traded buckets before Dye and Key combined for nine straight runs to make the score 38-10 with 3:49 left in the half. Pugh responded with a three for Chattanooga to set up an 8-0 run that narrowed UT’s lead to 20 at 2:22, but the Lady Vols scored 5-1 for the Mocs in the closing minutes to take a lead of 43-19. peace.
The Lady Vols opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run that ended with a trey from Darby to extend UT’s lead to 55-19 three minutes before halftime. Brooke Hampel finished the run with a layup that would turn out to be one of only two field goals to take the Mocs down in the quarter of an hour. The rest of Chattanooga’s points would come from the free throw line as UT ended the period by defeating the Mocs 16-7 and sending the game into the final stanza with a score of 71-28.
Emily Saunders opened the score in the fourth with back-to-back buckets, as Tennessee led off in a 12-1 run that lasted four minutes. Two Striplin layups gave Tennessee the biggest lead of the game at 87-31 with just under four minutes left before the Mocs answered with an 8-0 run to reduce the score to 87-39 with 1 :57. Saunders hit a few free throws and Jessie Rennie scored on a fast-break layup to narrow the lead to 52 before UTC reached the final bucket of the game to make the final score 91-41.
NEXT ONE: The Lady Vols begin conference play Thursday, hosting Alabama in a 6:30 p.m. ET game that will be streamed on SECN+.
TK MAKE MOVEMENTS: Tamari Key took on two blocks against the Mocs, bringing her career total to 201 to pass Ashley Robinson and settle in fourth in the all-time career blocks at UT.
HAPPY TO HELP: The Lady Vols handed out a season-best 30 assists on 37 field goals against UTC. Tess Darby and Sara Puckett each set new career highs at six and five respectively, while Brooklyn Miles tied her career high of six and Jordan Walker set a season high of eight. It marked the first time Tennessee had 30+ assists since recording 38 on December 6, 2017, in a 131-69 win over Troy.
THREE FOR THREE: Three different Lady Vols found success from behind the arch against Chattanooga. Tess Darby led the way with three treys, Brooklyn Miles knocked down two and Sara Puckett hit one. Puckett has now hit at least one three-pointer in 10 of 12 games this season.
STRIPLIN FINDS ITS GROOVE: freshman Caroline Striplin lifted her career to a points high for the second game in a row, scoring 12 points and also a career high of nine rebounds.
BACK-TO-BACK FIFTY PIECES: Tennessee recorded its second straight win by 50 or more points, with a 54-point win on December 20 vs. ETSU and a 50 point win over Chattanooga. The Lady Vols hadn’t accomplished that feat since beating the state of Alabama 53 and Troy 62 on December 3 and 6 of the 2017-18 campaign.
Sources
2/ https://utsports.com/news/2021/12/27/womens-basketball-no-7-10-lady-vols-blow-past-mocs-91-41.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]