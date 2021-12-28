Michigan Football, Georgia Closes 2021 Orange Bowl Practices

DANIA BEACH, Fla. the College football play-off Monday to continue revising the safety guidelines.

Orange Bowl participants Michigan Football and Georgia are no longer required to open 15 minutes of their respective practices to the media due to concerns about COVID-19, effectively blocking external health assessments from both teams ahead of the game on December 31.

Instead, both teams were asked to provide pool photos and 15 minutes of videography for distribution to reporters covering the event.

I have tremendous respect for our medical staff and the precautions they have taken to prepare our children, Georgia defense coordinator Dan Lanning said in a Zoom call Monday morning. I also really appreciate our players for how diligent they’ve been in taking the proper precautions, whether it’s wearing the masks around the hotel or when out and about.

Narrow viewing opportunities scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday would have provided windows into the relative health of each roster, both in terms of physical injuries and any absences that may be related to COVID-19 at a time when the omicron variant is across the country. increases.

Georgia’s backup quarterback JT Daniels tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was not seen by reporters who saw the Bulldogs enter their hotel on Sunday. There have been no reports of players or staffers testing positive within the Michigan program, and the Wolverines held out a team-wide boostershot event several days before leaving Ann Arbor.

The latest change comes on the heels of numerous changes implemented by the GVB last week while the number of cases rose during college and professional sports. Teams playing in the national semi-finals were given the option to arrive at the match venue 48 hours before kick-off instead of the usual five days. although neither Michigan nor Georgia have changed their travel plans. Any school that cannot compete in the Orange Bowl or Cotton Bowl, which hosts No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati, would risk losing unless their opponent also fails to field a team, at which point the game would be declared a “no match” instead of postponing to a later date.

The committee did offer some leeway for the national championship game, which is scheduled for January 10 at the Lucas Oil Stadium, but can’t be played until January 14. If both teams reaching that point are unable to play, match will be decided as a “no match” and the national championship would be vacated for the season.

Teams participating in the semifinals will continue to use the testing protocols they followed during the regular season, which vary by conference. The three conferences involved in this year’s CFP Big Ten, SEC and American Athletic Conference have adopted the protocols used by other leagues.

All players, coaches and staff who have access to the field on match day must be tested negative for COVID-19 or fully vaccinated within 72 hours of kick-off. Each school’s athletic director and chief medical officer are responsible for certifying that information.

UM’s only injury update aimed at traffic jams Blake Corum, who injured his ankle in a win over Indiana on Nov. 6 and spent the rest of the season recovering though he returned for guest appearances against Ohio State and Iowa. Corum, who scored on a 67-yard touchdown run in the Big Ten Championship, said his ankle was healed about 85% against the Hawkeyes and later told reporters that he expected to reach 100% by the time Michigan hit. New Years Eve stumbled upon Georgia.

His prediction seems to be coming true.

Blake is healthy, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said in a Zoom call Monday. We are a healthy team and we are lucky there. Being able to take the last few weeks and get ourselves back to 100% because as everyone pointed out in the last weeks of the season we played against some really tough teams but we had some bumps and bruises along the way , certain players were out. But the good thing for us is that the next guy stepped forward and was always ready.

We are excited to finally have the chance to see a Blake Corum at full speed. I think a little bit of what people saw about him in the Big Ten Championship game was he caught himself back at full strength, and he’s ready to go, he’s excited and we’re happy to have him back to 100%.

Corum echoed those comments in another conversation shortly after Gattis left the stage.

You know, personally I feel great, Corum said. I feel like my ankle is finally back. I feel like I have my cutting ability, my speed and my top speed, my burst. I feel like I have all that back.

A completely healthy Corum would be welcome for a group preparing for the second best rushing defense in the country behind Wisconsin. Corum will enter Friday’s game taking 61 yards to join fellow back-up Hassan Haskins as a 1,000 yard rusher.

Together, Corum and Haskins have put together 2,227 yards and 31 touchdowns this season to accelerate a rushing strike for 10th in the nation.

