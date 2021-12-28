No clarity about Djokovic participation in Australian Open with ATP Cup days away





With players arriving in Sydney for the season opening of the men’s ATP Cup, it was not yet clear on Monday whether top league Novak Djokovic would participate in the team tournament or the Australian Open that follows. There has been intense speculation about Djokovic’s entry into the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, with the anti-vaccine 34-year-old repeatedly refusing to say whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination rate in the top 100 in men’s tennis is 95 percent, according to data from the ATP Tour. Now that Grand Slam organizers have confirmed that all players and participants at Melbourne Park must be vaccinated or receive a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts, Djokovic has left everyone guessing. If the Serb doesn’t show up, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev would be the top draw at the ATP Cup, and he’s already arrived in Sydney to help Russia defend its title. Djokovic, 34, has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including the last three, and his chances of playing Down Under improved when he was named to the Serbian squad for the ATP Cup. But on Saturday, a report in Serbian daily Blic said Djokovic would not travel to Sydney for the tournament, raising doubts as to whether he will play at Melbourne Park from January 17. His father Srdjan told a Serbian television channel last month that Djokovic would likely withdraw from the major, saying Tennis Australia’s stance on mandatory vaccination was tantamount to ‘blackmail’. However, Djokovic’s withdrawal will not affect Serbia’s entry into the tournament which has a $10 million prize pool in the US, with the teams locked in on December 7 based on player registrations. Thanks to Djokovic’s current world rankings, Serbia took the top spot in the ATP Cup with 16 teams from January 1-9, and was placed in Group A along with Norway, Chile and Spain when the draw was held earlier this month. With Serbia winning the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020 and set to open its campaign on Saturday, time is running out for Djokovic to play in Sydney and then Melbourne where he would have a chance to break a triple draw for 20 . major titles, currently shared with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

