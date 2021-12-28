Wachusett hockey team is back with young but talented roster

Mountain hockey is back with a young but talented roster

HOLDEN It’s a return to a sense of normalcy for the Wachusett Regional High School varsity ice hockey team as the squad opens the 2021-2022 season. The opening follows the effects of last year’s pandemic, which took away much of the inherent excitement of games. Back are more games (16 in total), post-season playoffs and a general sense of excitement that high school ice hockey is back, much to the delight of players, coaches and team supporters.

To gauge what lies ahead for the green and white, The Landmark sat down with head coach Matt Lane and senior captains Aiden Nicoloro and Steve Layton, as well as junior captain Dennis Jardine. All recognize that success will not come easy this season. The program has been ramped up from Division 3 to Division 1, returning just four seniors to the ice, complemented by a cast of 10 juniors eager to compete and play key roles. After winning another state title in 2019, everyone’s goal remains.

Our boys who are back are as good as anyone else’s, Lane said with conviction. The key to this year is to get the inexperienced players up to speed as quickly as possible. We have a lot of new guys, but they are all looking for a position. It’s just a matter of getting them up to varsity speed as quickly as possible. The sooner we get together, the better off we’d be.

Last year we played essentially 12scrimmages. They were real games, but without the carrot of the playoffs at the end of the season, it wasn’t the same. This year gives us something to work towards and advance. Everyone’s goal is to make the playoffs. The play-off atmosphere is so electric and so much fun. That’s the reward at the end of the season. It’s nice to have it back.

It’s almost a rebuilding process, but we still have players who can work hard and do the work that needs to be done, Jardine said. I think it’s how we play and not so much our record because we have a lot of guys who don’t have a lot of experience. We can’t knock ourselves down and we have to get back up if we start slow, but our job is to make sure games are high intensity and hard work.

Everyone on the team fights for a place. They know, and you can see how hard they push in practice, Nicoloro repeated. It’s always our expectation that we go out in games and play like it’s our last. The endgame is the playoffs and the state championship that we can hopefully win again.

According to Lane, work is still in progress at this early stage, but the front line looks set with Nicoloro, Jardine and senior Connor OBrien back together from a season ago when the trio scored 12 goals and 17 assists in a pandemic abbreviated schedule. The second, third and fourth lines are up for grabs based on talent and team commitment.

The Blue Line will be anchored this year by defenders Braeden McKenzie, Thomas Willman, Alec Thibeault, Nick Brousseau, Sam King, Kyle OKeefe and perhaps more. Everyone is counted on for the support of rookie goalkeeper Layton. Lane commends his keeper, and with good reason, as his figures of 2.63 goals against average and a serve rate of 0.899 over the past season attest. Layton is supported by junior Jack Hansen.

Steve’s one of the strongest goalkeepers in the league, Lane said without hesitation. He’s going to give us a chance to win every game. That’s one of our hopes this year, being good in every game. The recipe has always been that if we can keep our opponent under a goal for a period and we can score at least one goal per period, that is the formula to win. Steve gives us the chance to do that.

All three captains have embraced their roles and responsibilities as the team strives to continue the winning culture of programs that has been prevalent under Lanes’ leadership for years. They all know that the juniors and sophomores will have to step up to face a season-long lineup of tough competition.

Everyone knows they have to work to get in the lineup, Layton confirmed. We talked about how we can best help the younger children and how we can be the best captains. We learned about our jobs and made sure they knew their role. In a perfect world we start with 2-0 or 3-0, but we have to let the guys know that if we start a little slow, it’s not the end of the world. Many kids are new to this so we try to improve every game.

We try to set an example for the younger children by displaying a strong work ethic, added Jardine. We make sure everyone knows what’s right and wrong, when to listen and when to talk.

These guys were the beneficiaries of good senior leadership a few years ago, and now they’re passing it on, Lane said. It’s a pretty good tradition in our dressing room.

Members of the 2021-2022 Wachusett Regional High varsity ice hockey team include seniors Sam King, Steve Layton, Aiden Nicoloro, and Connor OBrien; juniors Luke Halvorsen, Jack Hansen, Dennis Jardine, Patrick McGugan, Braeden McKenzie, Xavier McManus, Kyle OKeefe, Aidan Riley, Will Savino and Alec Thibeault; sophomores Nick Brousseau, Clark Gardula, Parker Meyer, Will Vallee, and Thomas Willman; and freshman Matt Bjorkman. The team is led by Matt Lane who is assisted by Tanner Drawbridge, Pete Richards, Paul Connors, Dillon Wilde and Mike Putnam.