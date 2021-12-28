Sports
Mount Vernon News
The Mount Vernon Pickleball Association will use its grant to upgrade four junior tennis courts in Memorial Park to accommodate both junior tennis and pickleball. | TheVillages, FL/Wikimedia Commons
MOUNT VERNON Pickleball is not a fad.
Knox County has seen the sport in its parks, gymnasiums and sports complexes for a decade. And it’s as popular as ever.
Pickleball, described by some as table tennis but with the players on the table, was first played in Mount Vernon at the YMCA. Two players or two teams of two players use paddles and a wiffle ball according to rules similar to tennis. The movement of the ball allows players of all ages to compete against each other.
Several sources call Washington state the birthplace of pickleball. Former Lieutenant Governor Joel Pritchard and his friends created the game for their children in the 1960s, when their families wanted to play badminton but couldn’t find a shuttlecock.
The game spread in the 1970s and 1980s, when snowbirds took the game from the Pacific Northwest to the Southwest. Friends then spread the game all over the American South.
Two local players, Bob Frost and Larry Smith, picked up the game in Florida while on vacation. They brought the game to Knox County and with the help of good friend Larry Miller they started distributing it.
Since then, the game has been introduced to Mount Vernon schools during gym class and courts have opened in Memorial Park and Hillcrest Park. In August, new courts were inaugurated at the YMCA.
In April, Columbus hosted a $10,000 Pickleball Tournament. Four months later, Mount Vernon hosted its own tournament, the Summer Slam.
The Mount Vernon Pickleball Club reported that the number of players across the country grew 21 percent in 2020.
Sources
2/ https://mountvernonnews.com/stories/615908270-pickleball-growing-in-knox-county
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]