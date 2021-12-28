Mount Vernon News

The Mount Vernon Pickleball Association will use its grant to upgrade four junior tennis courts in Memorial Park to accommodate both junior tennis and pickleball. | TheVillages, FL/Wikimedia Commons

MOUNT VERNON Pickleball is not a fad.

Knox County has seen the sport in its parks, gymnasiums and sports complexes for a decade. And it’s as popular as ever.

Pickleball, described by some as table tennis but with the players on the table, was first played in Mount Vernon at the YMCA. Two players or two teams of two players use paddles and a wiffle ball according to rules similar to tennis. The movement of the ball allows players of all ages to compete against each other.

Several sources call Washington state the birthplace of pickleball. Former Lieutenant Governor Joel Pritchard and his friends created the game for their children in the 1960s, when their families wanted to play badminton but couldn’t find a shuttlecock.

The game spread in the 1970s and 1980s, when snowbirds took the game from the Pacific Northwest to the Southwest. Friends then spread the game all over the American South.

Two local players, Bob Frost and Larry Smith, picked up the game in Florida while on vacation. They brought the game to Knox County and with the help of good friend Larry Miller they started distributing it.

Since then, the game has been introduced to Mount Vernon schools during gym class and courts have opened in Memorial Park and Hillcrest Park. In August, new courts were inaugurated at the YMCA.

In April, Columbus hosted a $10,000 Pickleball Tournament. Four months later, Mount Vernon hosted its own tournament, the Summer Slam.

The Mount Vernon Pickleball Club reported that the number of players across the country grew 21 percent in 2020.