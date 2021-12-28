WJC roundup: 2022 Draft prospect Blank helps Germany beat Czech Republic in OT

Monday is the second day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, which will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Day 2 games

Germany 2, Czech Republic 1 (OT) — Alexander Blank (2022 NHL Draft Eligible) scored his second goal 1:20 in overtime on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle in Group A at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“I just had some speed to pick up the puck and then I saw that the defender wasn’t as quick as I was, so I just tried to go through him and shoot it into the net,” said Blank. “I didn’t even know where to shoot, and then it went in.”

Tweet from @TSN_Sports: BLANK DOES IT YOURSELF WHAT A SNIPE AT THE W! pic.twitter.com/G84i4OWrjW

Florian Bugl (2022 draft qualifying) made 39 saves in his first start of the tournament for Germany (0-1-0-1).

“It’s a very important tournament and to represent the country with a good performance I think it’s the best feeling ever,” Bugl said.

Blank gave Germany a 1-0 lead with 4:29 in the second period.

Jan Mysak (Montreal Canadiens) turned a shot from the right skate of German defender Arkadiusz Dziambor (2022 draft qualifying) down the left face-off circle for a power-play goal to end the game 1-1 for the Czech Republic 15:49.

Jan Bednar (Detroit Red Wings) made 30 saves in his first start for the Czech Republic (0-0-1-1), which clothed five defenders and 15 forwards. Czech defender David Jiricek (2022 draft-eligible) was out of the lineup due to a lower body injury and defender Michal Hradek was out of action due to a suspension he received after a 6-3 loss to Canada on Sunday.

Germany will face Canada on Wednesday (7:00 PM ET). The Czech Republic will face Finland on Wednesday (2:00 p.m. ET).

Russia 4, Switzerland 2 — Danila Yurov, an A-skater on the NHL Central Scouting roster to watch for the 2022 NHL Draft, had a goal and an assist for Russia in Group B at WP Centrium in Red Deer.

“He’s a good skater, he handles the puck well and he has a strong shot,” said Russian coach Sergei Zubov. “We’re going to try to use him in the game, especially 5-on-5.”

Yurov, Dmitri Zlodeyev (Vancouver Canucks) and Pavel Tyutnev (2022 draft qualifying) each scored in the first period as Russia opened a 3-1 lead. Matvei Michkov, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, scored his third goal of the tournament, and Yegor Guskov (2022 draft qualifying) made 16 saves for Russia (1-0-0-1).

“Scoring at the world level in the juniors is always a great feeling, but the most important thing is that we actually won,” said Zlodeyev. “We played aggressively and did our job well and this is the result.”

Attilio Biasca (2022 draft qualifying) and Fabian Ritzmann (2022 draft qualifying) each scored, and Kevin Pasche (2022 draft qualifying) made 28 saves for Switzerland (0-0-0-1).

“We created some chances, but gave away quite a few chances for the Swiss team and we hope we get better by the day,” said Zubov.

Russia will face Slovakia (4:30 PM ET) on Wednesday. Switzerland will play against the United States on Tuesday (4:30 PM ET).

Finland 7, Austria 1 — Ville Koivunen (Carolina Hurricanes) had two goals and an assist in Group A in Edmonton.

Brad Lambert (2022 draft-eligible) had a goal and two assists for Finland. Samuel Helenius (Los Angeles Kings) had a goal and an assist, and Kasper Simontaival (Kings), Niemela mice (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Kalle Vaisanen (New York Rangers) each scored.

Juha Jatkola (2022 draft qualifying) made eight saves in his first start for Finland (2-0-0-0).

The line of Koivunen (two goals, two assists), Helenius (three goals, one assist) and Lambert (one goal, four assists) has combined 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in two games.

“They have a good relationship and are good hockey players,” said Finnish coach Antti Pennanen. “Brad Lambert is skilled and fast, Helenius wins the fights and Koivunen has a good hockey feeling, so it’s a really good combination.”

Helenius and Lambert are teammates at JYP in Liiga, the highest professional league in Finland. Koivunen plays for Karpat in Liiga.

“Two very good players,” said Koivunen. “Brad is very good with the puck and can skate very well and Helenius is very tall (6-foot-6, 201 pounds) and good at defending so I think we complement each other very well.”

Martin Urbanek (2022 draft-eligible) scored a power play goal to draw Austria within 3-1 at 5:39 of the second period. Sebastian Wraneschitz (2022 draft-eligible) made 41 saves for Austria (0-0-0-1), who clothed nine defenders and 11 attackers.

Finland next plays the Czech Republic (2:00 PM ET) on Wednesday. Austria will face Canada on Tuesday (7:00 PM ET).

—

Listen: New Episode of NHL Draft Class