Boise State Football: Bowl Season Insanity

Who knows what may have happened to bowling season as you read this. Boise State’s move to the Sun Bowl to play Washington State isn’t part of the chaos, though.

BOISE, Idaho Monday, December 27, 2021.

This is going to be an interesting week in Bronco country as the Arizona Bowl approaches Friday. First, did vacation flights affect Boise States’ plans to rally for exercises leading up to the game against Central Michigan in Tucson? There were nearly 1,000 flights canceled on Christmas Day and more than 7,000 canceled or delayed on Sunday. Can everyone go back to Boise? Second, did the Broncos bring anything other than Christmas presents, if you know what I mean? Third, is Arizona really the destination? How credible are the reports that Boise State could be a replacement team for Miami in Fridays Sun Bowl against Washington State? I’ve been told it’s just someone’s stab in the dark. (After Hawaii withdrew from the Hawaii Bowl less than 24 hours before kickoff on Christmas Eve, two more bowl games were canceled this weekend.)

ANOTHER GO-ROUND FOR CHL?

Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who announced on Christmas Eve that he will not be taking a super-senior year at Boise State and will instead test the NFL Draft, looks set for one last game in the Arizona Bowl this Friday. Relatives of Habibi-Likio later commented that he will be playing against Central Michigan, and indeed he is still listed as a backup to George Holanis as he walks back on the new Broncos depth chart released Sunday. He is Boise States’ second greatest rusher this season with 374 yards and two touchdowns, and he has been valuable from the backfield, with 23 receptions for 213 yards. Habibi-Likio was famous for TDs in Oregon, he rushed for 21 of them like duck.

BRONCOS CHIPPEWAS BACKSTORIES

It may be dated, but there is some history between Boise State and Central Michigan. The Chippewas lead the series 3-2 and there have been some notable checkpoints. The first game between the two teams was in the 1974 Division II Playoffs, and the 20-6 CMU win marked the final game in the career of the Broncos star quarterback Jim McMillan. The 1996 game, a 42-21 Chippewas win, was the first-ever time in Boise States as a Division IA school. In 2001, the game was originally scheduled for the Saturday after 9/11 but was postponed, as were all games. It was postponed to Thanksgiving weekend, when the Broncos won 26-10 behind running back Brock Forsey’s first 200-yard game. Without pulling a dead horse, this New Year’s Eve game has its own quirks.

NEVADA SEEN MORE BRONCOS

The Mountain West bowling season kicks off this morning as Nevada takes on Western Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. The Wolf Pack has already taken one win over a set of Broncos this year with their 41-31 win over Boise State on the blue turf in October. To beat the MACs version of the Broncos, the pack must circle the wagons after a hole was blown in their roster following the departure of coach Jay Norvell. Nate Cox, the tallest quarterback in the FBS at 6-9, will start for Nevada in place of Carson Strong, who has declared himself for the NFL Draft. Wolf Pack’s attack was the last in the conference this season in a rush, but they’ll have to get something out of Toa Taua and Devontae Lee in this one. Nevada’s defense has been largely untouched by the team’s spate of opt-outs and transfer portals.

With his free-throw shooting feat in Washington State’s 18-for-21 win last Wednesday, 86 percent Boise State has climbed out of the basement in free-throw percentage nationally. All the way to 344th? But at least it’s going in the right direction. The three-point shooting, which was atrocious at the start of the season, has also calmed down, despite a 25 percent shootout against the Cougars. It’s approaching the middle of the NCAA rankings at 33 percent. Here’s the big number for the Broncos now: They allow an average of just 58.5 points per game, 18th in the country. That’s why they’re going to play at Mountain West tomorrow night at 9-4 against Fresno State.

If the shooting problems in Boise States are less of a concern now, depth isn’t. Naje Smith may be the bank’s only completely healthy option right now. Smith, like Tyson Degenhart, had a homecoming in Spokane Arena against Wazzu. He recorded six points, four rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. The Broncos like to go nine deep and Max Rice, Pavle Kuzmanovic and Lukas Milner all played against the Cougars as well. But all three are limited. Rice, in particular, has not been himself. One of his biggest contributors is three-point shooting and he’s hitting 1-for-18 from outside the arc this season.

There was a DeMarcus milestone Sunday night: DeMarcus Lawrences first career NFL touchdown, a 40-yard pick-six in Dallas’ 56-14 rout from Washington. The former Boise State luminary airborne a pass attempt by Taylor Heineke, caught it, broke a few tackles and slid down the sidelines into the end zone late in the first quarter. Do you also think Kellen Moore saw his alma maters win at Utah State in September? The Dallas offensive coordinator called a game nearly identical to the touchdown catch by defensive tackle Scott Matlock against the Aggies. Matlock was in as a blocking tight end. Kellen’s play was a tackle-able TD throw from Dak Prescott to Terence Steele. On the other hand, former Bronco tight end John Bates scored his first NFL touchdown for the WFT.

A GREAT NFL PERFORMANCE FROM A FORMER SOURCE CO

Former Boise State star Charles Leno Jr. has long been known for giving back during his NFL career. Now a mainstay of the Washington Football Team, Leno has touched hundreds of lives in the DC area through his nonprofit organization Beyond the Entertainer with his “Leno Claus” initiative. According to WUSA-TV in Washington, “Leno Claus” has helped 20 different organizations this month. Some include giving supplies to the residents of the Ronald McDonald House in Virginia, giving bargains to those at Covenant House Greater Washington, donating STEM students with LEGOs through Athletes for Charity, partnering with the Hogfarmers to buy a truckload of toys for kids and hosting a bingo night at Bailey’s Shelter, a shelter for the homeless. That’s what I’m talking about.

THIS DAY IN SPORTDecember 27, 2016, five years ago today:

Boise State suffers what is currently the worst post-season loss in school history, with Baylor 31-12 in the Cactus Bowl. The scandal-ridden Bears came in on a losing streak of six games, but had nothing to lose and played their final game under interim coach Jim Grobe. The Broncos had no answer on defense for Baylor wideout KD Cannon, who had 226 receiving yards and two touchdowns. And the Boise State offense got just two field goals from four trips within the Bears 10-yard line. The Broncos didn’t score a TD until 1:20 remained in play, on a 28-yard pass from Brett Rypien to Cedrick Wilson.

