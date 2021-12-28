2021 flashback: The year of Novak Djokovic | tennis news





The misstep in the US Open final must be nothing more than a footnote to the season that was ruled by Novak Djokovic in a great way

The awkwardness in the final, which followed three consecutive major championships that became the talk of tennis, is just a testament to Novak Djokovic’s competitive prowess. A loss that aimed the torch at his trophy cabinet.

The slip into the US Open final came after 27 consecutive wins, a streak that had seen the 34-year-old come within a match of a historic Grand Slam calendar. That the Serb eventually got a knockout cocktail of pressure and fatigue should be no more than a footnote to the 2021 tennis season that he possessed magnificently.

After Djokovic’s strident win at Roland Garros, where he knocked out 13-time winner Rafael Nadal in a dramatic four-hour reverse, the Slam calendar took on a golden hue.

The Tokyo Olympics were just around the corner.

Djokovic, whose ground game has more answers than opponents have questions, permutations and combinations, secured a second French Open crown, making him the first ATP player to have won each of the four Slams at least twice. The first man in over 50 years to do so.

The Serb, who started 2021 with 17 major titles, arrived fresh at the All England Club after his dashing 19th win, which put him behind Roger Federer’s record that Nadal had equaled in 2020. The world number one, who triumphed on the lawns of Five weeks later, Wimbledon promptly added the Olympics to an already hectic summer schedule.

Djokovic is not holding back on his GOAT chase, his mental prowess even allows him to make a public statement about it.

The world No. 1 led Alexander Zverev with a set and a break in the semifinals in Tokyo, but lost the road. The leading group lost again, for the second time in the week, this time to Pablo Carreno Busta in the play-off game for the bronze medal.

As compulsive as Djokovic’s 2021 story was, a pair of teenagers—British Emma Raducanu and Canadian Leylah Fernandez—moved New York with a freshness that revived an old plot. Raducanu, then 18, made it through qualifiers and won the US Open without dropping a set.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, looking for a first Grand Slam crown, then rode the breakout wave to stop Djokovic for a decisive result on a straight set in the US Open final.

The 34-year-old, who is shrinking the courts at the speed of his coverage, seemed a little sluggish in the title match, perhaps weighed down by the weight of history. Djokovic may have lost the final, but he ironically won over New York fans on a night when the sport’s most dominant player of the past decade was unable to pack his punch.

Djokovic finished 2021 with a record 55-7 win and loss after taking major titles at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, while also winning trophies at the Belgrade Open and the Paris Masters. Although Djokovic faltered at the last two major hurdles to his 2021 appointment, it was a historic season for the Serbian superstar, finishing No. 1 for a record-breaking seventh time at the end of the year.

Djokovic, who has been No. 1 for a total of 353 weeks, the most at the top of the charts since the ATP’s inception in 1973, began his current stint at No. 1 in the world nearly two years ago.

“It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport,” said Djokovic. “To know that I have earned my place with them by following my childhood dream is a nice confirmation that if you do things out of love and passion, anything is possible.”

Now the oldest No. 1 at the end of the year, the 34-year-old can reach another important milestone next year. WTA legend Steffi Graf’s record of most weeks at number 1 in the world stands at 377. The first half of the new year could spark another chase. One goal, one goal. The end of one season is the beginning of a new race.

