David Quinn Named Head Coach of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

USA Hockey has done such an incredible job developing our talent pool. We really feel we have a great pool of players to draw from to compete for a gold medal.

David Quinn coached at Boston University for some time before transferring to the NHL. Barry Chino

It should be a quick turnaround. With the opening ceremony in Beijing in less than six weeks on February 4, the selection should be ready by mid-January. Then there’s the task of figuring out how to get the team together before traveling to Beijing.

There are many hurdles and many obstacles, Quinn said. But I think everyone wants to play in the Olympics. We just need to make sure we go through the right channels and the right process to get the right people and put together the right team.

Born in Cranston, RI, Quinn most recently served as the head coach of the New York Rangers, scoring 96-87-25 in three seasons, before being fired after the 2020-21 season. Before that, he was head coach at Boston University from 2013-18 and then returned to his alma mater Jack Parker retired after 40 seasons and 897 wins.

The Terriers have made it to the NCAA tournament in each of Quinns’ last four seasons, including an appearance in the National Championship game against Providence in 2015. He scored 105-69-21 before leaving the program when he was named head coach of the Rangers . He was also a BU head coach from 2004-09, helping the Terriers win the National Championship in 2009.

Although it is his first Olympics, working with Team USA is familiar territory for Quinn. This is his fourth stint with the men’s team, having served as an assistant for the World Championships in 2007, 2012 and 2016. He was also an assistant to the junior team in 2005 and won two silver medals as an assistant to the women’s national team in 1999 and 2000 at the World Championships.

His first head coaching experience came with the USA Hockeys National Team Development Program when he was the head coach of the US National Under-17 Team for two seasons (2002-04), 35-26-8 in the regular season and 16-7-1 in the international game.

US defeats Slovakia in junior World Cup opener

Goalkeeper of Boston University Drew Seller made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the World Junior Hockey Championship on Sunday evening with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia.

Ahead, 3-0, after two periods, the Americans held out after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period the last with 2:33 to go.

Minnesota ahead Matthew Knees opened the scoring two-man lead with 6:25 to go in the first period and Michigans Mackie Samoskevich connected 1:43 later with a one-man advantage. Notre Dames Landon Slaggert scored in the second.

Drew Commesso made 23 saves in the win. JASON FRANSON/Associated Press

The Americans continue on Tuesday in Group B against Switzerland.

Simon Latkoczyn made 39 saves for Slovakia.

In Edmonton in Group A, No. 1 Overall Design Choice Owen Power had a hat-trick to help Canada beat the Czech Republic 6-3. In the afternoon, Russia defeated Sweden 6-3 in Group B in Red Deer and Finland defeated Germany 3-1 in Group A in Edmonton.

Power scored in the first period to bring Canada to 3-2, then struck twice in the space of 1:25 on a two-man power play midway through the second period to make it 5-3.

I think pucks just found me, said Power. Guys did a good job getting me good pucks in good places to shoot.

Power was taken by the Buffalo Sabers with the top pick in the July draft. The 6-foot-6-inch Michigan star is the first Canadian defender to score three goals in a game during the event.

