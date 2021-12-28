Sports
David Quinn Named Head Coach of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team
USA Hockey has done such an incredible job developing our talent pool. We really feel we have a great pool of players to draw from to compete for a gold medal.
It should be a quick turnaround. With the opening ceremony in Beijing in less than six weeks on February 4, the selection should be ready by mid-January. Then there’s the task of figuring out how to get the team together before traveling to Beijing.
There are many hurdles and many obstacles, Quinn said. But I think everyone wants to play in the Olympics. We just need to make sure we go through the right channels and the right process to get the right people and put together the right team.
Born in Cranston, RI, Quinn most recently served as the head coach of the New York Rangers, scoring 96-87-25 in three seasons, before being fired after the 2020-21 season. Before that, he was head coach at Boston University from 2013-18 and then returned to his alma mater Jack Parker retired after 40 seasons and 897 wins.
The Terriers have made it to the NCAA tournament in each of Quinns’ last four seasons, including an appearance in the National Championship game against Providence in 2015. He scored 105-69-21 before leaving the program when he was named head coach of the Rangers . He was also a BU head coach from 2004-09, helping the Terriers win the National Championship in 2009.
Although it is his first Olympics, working with Team USA is familiar territory for Quinn. This is his fourth stint with the men’s team, having served as an assistant for the World Championships in 2007, 2012 and 2016. He was also an assistant to the junior team in 2005 and won two silver medals as an assistant to the women’s national team in 1999 and 2000 at the World Championships.
His first head coaching experience came with the USA Hockeys National Team Development Program when he was the head coach of the US National Under-17 Team for two seasons (2002-04), 35-26-8 in the regular season and 16-7-1 in the international game.
US defeats Slovakia in junior World Cup opener
Goalkeeper of Boston University Drew Seller made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the World Junior Hockey Championship on Sunday evening with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia.
Ahead, 3-0, after two periods, the Americans held out after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period the last with 2:33 to go.
Minnesota ahead Matthew Knees opened the scoring two-man lead with 6:25 to go in the first period and Michigans Mackie Samoskevich connected 1:43 later with a one-man advantage. Notre Dames Landon Slaggert scored in the second.
The Americans continue on Tuesday in Group B against Switzerland.
Simon Latkoczyn made 39 saves for Slovakia.
In Edmonton in Group A, No. 1 Overall Design Choice Owen Power had a hat-trick to help Canada beat the Czech Republic 6-3. In the afternoon, Russia defeated Sweden 6-3 in Group B in Red Deer and Finland defeated Germany 3-1 in Group A in Edmonton.
Power scored in the first period to bring Canada to 3-2, then struck twice in the space of 1:25 on a two-man power play midway through the second period to make it 5-3.
I think pucks just found me, said Power. Guys did a good job getting me good pucks in good places to shoot.
Power was taken by the Buffalo Sabers with the top pick in the July draft. The 6-foot-6-inch Michigan star is the first Canadian defender to score three goals in a game during the event.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/27/sports/david-quinn-named-head-coach-2022-us-olympic-mens-hockey-team/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]