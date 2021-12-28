World stocks rise on strong US holiday sales







By Katanga Johnson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Global stock markets rose Monday and oil prices fell as investors greeted strong US sales over the holiday season and some became less afraid of economic damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Still, fears that the pandemic would hurt economic growth propelled gold to its highest level in more than a week, despite pressure from a firmer US dollar. A Mastercard Inc survey showed a significant increase in retail sales during the holiday season in the US. This fueled investor optimism, boosted Wall Street and lifted stocks around the world by 0.87%. European gains offset earlier weakness in Asian markets. Some investors gained confidence that a global recovery would pick up steam next year, even as the pandemic has prompted US airlines to cancel or postpone thousands of flights due to staff shortages, while several cruise ships have had to cancel their layovers following COVID-19 outbreaks. on-board. In Asia, China reported the highest daily rise in localized COVID-19 cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, the latest hot spot. In France, the government convened a special meeting that could lead to new restrictions after the country hit another record infection rate. Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,811.92 an ounce. Wall Street’s major stock indices posted their fourth straight session of gains, following reports last week that the highly contagious Omicron variant may not be as deadly as previous strains of COVID-19. “Leading into 2022, we will still have uncertainties about COVID, but the good news is that according to the WHO, we could see the end of the pandemic by the end of the year,” said Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at Securequity. He added that markets will also face other challenges next year, ranging from inflationary pressures to policy tightening and geopolitical risks. Looking ahead, low trading volumes ahead of the new year could make markets volatile. Still, the last five trading days of December and the first two days of January since 1945 bode well for U.S. stocks 75% of the time, according to data from CFRA Research. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.62%, approaching its highest level in more than a month. Mainland Chinese equities weakened, with the Shanghai benchmark falling 0.4% and a blue chip index falling less than 0.1%. Real estate stocks, however, received a boost after China’s central bank pledged to promote healthy property market development. Australia, Hong Kong and Great Britain were among the markets closed on Monday for the holiday. DOLLAR RANGE COUNCIL On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.38% after hitting a record high during the session. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.39%. In debt markets, the 10-year US Treasury yield held below Thursday’s high of just above 1.5%. In foreign exchange markets, the dollar was tied, despite an aggressive turn at the Federal Reserve this month, with policymakers announcing a three-quarter point rate hike in 2022. The dollar index fell 0.026%, while the euro rose 0.01% to $1.1326 In the crude oil market, US crude was recently up 3.04% to $76.03 a barrel and Brent was at $78.94, up 3.68% on the day. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in WashingtonAdditional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Pravin Char, Alexander Smith and David Gregorio) (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click for restrictions –

