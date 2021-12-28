What we learned from Dolphins’ win over Saints on Monday night





FULL BOX SCORE The dolphins have found a way to make it happen. Miami had nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list that came in Monday night, but was fortunate to have most of its key playmakers available. Jaylen Waddle continued his stellar rookie campaign, crushing the undermanned New Orleans defenses for 10 catches, 92 yards, and a touchdown. However, the real hero of the evening wore a headset and is called George Godsey. The offensive coordinator put in a fantastic drive in the third quarter, mixing creative play-calls to help the Dolphins get 86 yards in nine games. His flea call followed an important connection with Mack Hollins, who endured a Saints challenge, and the goal-line call – a foul touch pass to Waddle – helped the Dolphins attack finally reach the end zone. Against an undermanned attack, the dolphins didn’t need much production from their offense. They got tired of it, thanks to the third quarter scoring drive and a few more possessions that brought in field goals. This was always going to be a drag. New Orleans topped out on Monday with 22 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, leaving only rookie Ian Book in the role. The Saints had to activate 14 players as reserve/COVID-19 substitutes, filling more than 25 percent of the active roster with call-ups. Not to mention the New Orleans patchwork quilt tasked with preventing a savage pass rush from coming after Book. It was predictably ugly, with the Saints gaining just 164 yards in offense on the night, averaging just 3.2 yards per game. Lil’Jordan Humphrey eventually led the Saints in receiving thanks to a 56-yard reception down the sidelines late in the blowout loss. Alvin Kamara had nowhere to go, winning 52 yards on 13 attempts, and the Saints as a whole couldn’t get out of first gear all night. Book finished a highly forgettable debut with a 12 out of 20 passing line for 135 yards, two interceptions and a passing score of 40.6. It was going to be tough to win Monday night, and the Saints just didn’t have the talent to make it happen. Monday night proved the worth of Demario Davis. New Orleans entered the game without the main defender, as well as linebacker Kwon Alexander and safety Malcolm Jenkins. New Orleans did a solid job of overcoming losses in the first two quarters and keeping Miami’s offense out of the end zone in the first half, but the absence was apparent when Miami mounted a nine-play, 86-yard scoring drive to a commander 17-3 lead. The New Orleans substitutes couldn’t respond quickly enough to a few creative play-calls – a flea flicker that produced a 24-yard completion of Waddle, and a misdirection play along the goal line that resulted in a Waddle touchdown from one yard reception — and as hard as they tried, they could not carry with them the transgression of the saints. New Orleans allowed only 259 yards in total offense, but with an offense appropriate for the XFL, not the NFL, the Saints just didn’t have enough to keep up. Miami’s defenses are filled with fighters. The dolphins smelled blood in the water as soon as it became known that New Orleans was rolling with rookie quarterback Ian Book, and Miami enacted a game plan similar to the one that helped the Dolphins frustrate Lamar Jackson at the Dolphins’ victory. on the Ravens. On essentially every third down, Miami took a quick look and swapped the number of rushers it sent to Book, stunning the quarterback and taking away almost every option available to the rookie to try and pick up the first down. Miami harassed Book all night, pressured him on 50% of his 28 dropbacks and fired him a whopping eight times. New Orleans had no answer in third down situations and went 0 for 12. The Dolphins saw the opportunity and took it. It’s about to get interesting in South Florida. After starting 1-7 and looking downright awful, the Dolphins have racked up seven straight wins, taking a 180-degree turn to position themselves to battle for a playoff spot. They are currently in seventh seed in the AFC after Monday night’s win and have two games left to prove they deserve a post-season place. Miami will need its defense to keep playing well, and will need more from its offense – it has to be more than the Waddle show – to beat Tennessee and New England in the last two weeks. The turnaround was incredible, but the real test is waiting for the dolphins. Next Gen Stats of the Night: The Dolphins’ 50% QB pressure percentage equals the eighth highest mark posted by any defense in the NFL this season. NFL investigation: The Dolphins became the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season.

