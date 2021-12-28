Sports
Cricket debutant Boland destroys England while Australia retains Ashes
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE Australia held on to the Ashes with a thumping innings and 14-run victory in the third Test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with debutant pacemaker Scott Boland devastated England’s hapless batsmen with a devastating six-wicket haul.
Boland, only the second Indigenous Australian to play a men’s Test match, came off the Melbourne Cricket Ground turf with a prize pool and astonishing 6-7 innings as England capitulated at 68 for lunch on day three, their 13th lowest total in testing .
“I thought we had a pretty good chance of winning, but I had no idea we were going to do it before lunch,” said 32-year-old Boland, who won the Johnny Mullagh Medal as player of the match.
“Obviously I thought (debut) was going to be really hard, a big step up from anything else I’d played before. I was hoping to make a bit of an impression.”
Australia capped the series 3-0 in front of a festive ‘Boxing Day’ test crowd of 42,000, keeping England proud in the final two tests in Sydney and Brisbane.
With Australia winning by 275 runs in Adelaide and nine wickets in the Brisbane opener, home captain Pat Cummins kept pinching himself as Boland and Mitchell Starc (3-29) finished the series within 90 minutes on a glorious morning in Melbourne.
“Just a great couple of weeks, so proud of the group here and everything just clicked,” said Cummins, who has confidently led his side as a late replacement for Tim Paine.
“So happy for Scottie in front of his home crowd today, just a great feeling.”
England captain Joe Root was devastated. He has now lost seven of eight tests as captain in Australia after failing to reclaim the urn on home soil in 2019.
His top score of 28 in England’s second innings spoke volumes about the team’s shortcomings, and he was in no mood to discuss the future of his captaincy.
“I think they definitely outplayed us in the three games,” Root said.
“We haven’t been good enough.
“For what is a fairly young batting group, they have to learn here in the harshest of conditions.
“We have to try and make sure we come out of this tour with a few wins.”
FAIRY TALESPELL
England, which had fumbled for 185 in the first innings, had resumed on Tuesday at 31 for four in its second at bat, needing 51 more runs to get Australia back to bat.
Their dim hopes were pinned on Root and Ben Stokes building a partnership after another disastrous collapse late on day two.
But it all went up in smoke when Starc threw Stokes for 11 and fired Boland for a fairytale four-over spell.
The Victoria paceman had Jonny Bairstow lbw for five, Root to the slips and removed Mark Wood for a caught-and-fried duck, and sent his home MCG bring you into a delirium.
Two balls after Wood’s wicket, Boland had his sixth victim when Ollie Robinson also went for a duck by hitting Marnus Labuschagne directly.
All-rounder Cameron Green sealed England’s humiliation by bowling James Anderson for two hours before noon, leaving cardholders short, albeit mostly excited.
Australia has both the Ashes and the T20 World Cup title in a golden six weeks, rebounding from its 2-1 Test series defeat to a subpar India last summer.
Entering the final games of the series, they hope to sweep the Ashes for the first time since 2013/14.
“We probably haven’t laced the performances (together) that we expected ourselves to be in recent years,” said Cummins.
“So I think this really consolidates that we are a really good, strong test cricket team.
“I think it’s a good sign for years to come.”
