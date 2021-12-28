Ohio State soccer players Haskell Garrett and Nicholas Petit-Frere also opt out of Rose Bowl





ANAHEIM, California Two veteran Ohio state football linemen pass up their chance to play in the Rose Bowl in deference to their future in the NFL. In the process, the Buckeyes gain a comprehensive view of the future of their own offensive and defensive lines. Ohio state coach Ryan Day said both defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl. They joined receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave as players withdrew from the game to avoid injuries and prepare for the 2022 NFL draft. Day said Thayer Munford will play left-tackle in the Rose Bowl, with Matt Jones as left guard. That was not an unusual line-up for the offensive line during the season. Day did say that right guard Paris Johnson Jr., Petit-Frere’s heir to left tackle, made a tackle during bowl practice. Two other senior defensive tackles Anwtuan Jackson and Jerron Cage have not opted out. The absence of Garretts could also mean more reps for younger tackles like Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton. Garrett was one of the more surprising and inspiring stories on the Ohio States 2020 list. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face in an incident in Columbus shortly before the start of the season. He recovered quickly, playing in the season opener and eventually settling down alongside Tommy Togiai as the starter. Garrett came in as the defense’s most proven tackle presence this season. His 22 tackles include seven for losses and 5.5 sacks. He also recovered two fumbles and blocked a kick. After making a breakthrough in the third year of the second season, Petit-Frere entered 2021 as one of the highest-rated returning tackles in the country. In the middle of the preseason camp, he moved from right tackle to left, making him the primary blind side guard for starting quarterback CJ Stroud, the red shirt freshman’s starting quarterback. Ohio State goes into bowl season leading all FBS in total offense (551.1) and scoring offense (45.5). It is also third in rushing yards per attempt (5.54) and ranked in the top 20 with the fewest sacks allowed (1.42 per game). Petit-Frere also completed his diploma, which had been an important goal for himself and his mother. Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. – More Buckeyes Coverage LB Devin Lloyd and four other Utes fans should be concerned CFP: There will be forfeitures if COVID prevents semifinalist from playing Harrison weighs NFL options, admits there’s still room for growth Why Smith-Njigba is ready to be the go-to guy OSU Doubles From 2022 CB’s Hancock, Johnson Jack Miller III moves to Florida A Far Too Early Projection of the 2023 Hiring Class Players angry at Michigan’s finesse team should follow Chambers’ lead Holtmann: Basketball fully plans to play in New Orleans next week Henry-Young enters transfer portal Smith-Njigba Recreates History, Burke’s Shoulder, Johnson’s Position: Buckeye Bits

