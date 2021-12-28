Owen Power at record pace at World Junior Men’s Hockey Championship

A wider Canadian audience is finally getting to see why Owen Power stands out among his hockey peers.

The 19-year-old defenseman from Mississauga, Ontario, played his junior hockey in the United States before attending the University of Michigan.

Power was invited to try out for the Canadian junior men’s hockey team last year.

The Wolverines didn’t release him from selection camp, thus depriving Canadian fans of the chance to watch a highly regarded NHL prospect play in the 2021 Junior World Championship in Edmonton.

Canadians caught a glimpse of an 18-year-old Power at the Men’s World Championship in June, when Canada won gold in Latvia.

The Buffalo Sabers, who made him the first overall pick in July’s NHL drawing, confirmed how many pro teams coveted his talents.

A hat-trick in his first game of the 2022 Under-20 Men’s World Cup – becoming the first Canadian defender to score three goals in one game – has captured the attention of his country’s hockey fans.

After one game, Power needs just two more goals for the most points scored by a Canadian defender in the tournament.

Canada’s Owen Power (25) is stopped by Czech goalkeeper Jakub Malek (1) as Jan Mysak (19) defends during the first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson



That would surpass current Senator Thomas Chabot, who scored four goals in Montreal in 2017.

That is doable given the power play minutes that Power gets in Edmonton. Two of his three goals in Canada’s 6-3 win over the Czechs to open the tournament came with a man advantage.

Alex Pietrangelo (2010) and Bryan McCabe (1995) together hold the record for most tournament points by a Canadian defender at 12 points.

Power, six feet and 214 pounds, brings the calm to Canada that a team of teens needs to win gold on January 5.

“His balance under pressure, his ability to make good decisions when his time and space are limited,” said Canadian head coach Dave Cameron.

Power played box lacrosse growing up, which Cameron says contributed to the defender’s hockey skills and his ability to maneuver his large frame out of tight spaces with the puck on his stick.

“I agree 100 percent,” said Power. “The most obvious is your hand-eye coordination when catching and playing.

“If you really look at the way the game is played, you learn how to use your body and posture and the space on the pitch.

“It really translates to hockey for the same things as protecting the puck, using your body and finding open ice to put yourself in good spots to get pucks.”

Power won three National Lacrosse Championships with Ontario at the peewee and bantam levels. He admits that as a youngster he liked lacrosse better than hockey.

“I think it was because I was better at lacrosse, but as I got older, I fell more in love with hockey than with lacrosse,” said Power.

Power’s older sister Emily plays lacrosse for the University of Guelph and younger brother Adam also plays the sport.

Power contributed three assists and was plus-one through 10 games at the Latvia Men’s World Championship.

He was named Canada’s player of the game in an overtime quarterfinal win over Russia.

“Playing in the World Championship has definitely helped me feel a lot more comfortable on this ice,” said Power. “I think I definitely felt more comfortable here than when I played there, but I also think I knew my role a little bit better here.

“I think that made it a lot easier. It’s quite similar to the part I play in Michigan.”

A pre-game Power is unbeatable, said Canadian striker Cole Perfetti, who was also Power’s teammate in Latvia.

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe him before a game. He’s the same, just like he would be on a day off. It’s a little weird, but it works for him. He’s clearly got it,” said Perfetti.

“It’s hard to have that. People can get confused very easily, especially in sports and hockey. Nothing can really captivate him.”

London Knights goalkeeper Brett Brochu will start against the Austrians on Tuesday after Dylan Garand’s performance with 14 saves against the Czechs.

“We are happy after the first game, but we have some deep players. We’re going to put them in and use them and go from there,” said Cameron.

Attacker Xavier Bourgault did not skate on Monday after a blow to his head in Sunday’s third period. Cameron was non-committal about Bourgault’s status ahead of Tuesday’s game.

The host nation will face Germany on Wednesday and close out the qualifying round on New Year’s Eve against Finland, who defeated Austria 7-1 on Monday for a second consecutive win.

Russia doubled Switzerland 4-2 in a match in Pool B in Red Deer.

















The quarterfinals are scheduled for January 2, and the semifinals for January 4.

Single game tickets went on sale Monday after Canada’s opening day win, which drew just 4,526 people to Rogers Place.

The provincial government limited the number of spectators at major sporting events to 50 percent of capacity just days before the tournament started due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Sunday’s turnout for Canada’s game fell well short of the 9,320 allowed in Rogers.