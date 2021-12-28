NFL Week 16 numbers: Bills get an ‘A’ for dominating victory over Patriots, Saints get a ‘D’ for blowout loss

Entering Week 16, the Bills knew they needed a victory over the Patriots to keep their hopes of winning the AFC East alive and Josh Allen went above and beyond to make sure that victory was achieved.

In what was arguably his best performance of the year, the Bills quarterback put on an offensive show in an impressive 33-21 road win for Buffalo. With Allen running the offense almost perfectly, the Patriots just couldn’t figure out how to slow down a Bills team that failed to score once in nine possession.

In the first meeting between these two teams, the Patriots got some defensive help from Mother Nature, who slowed the Bills’ passing game with 70 mph winds. This time, Mother Nature stayed home on a day when the weather was near perfect and Allen took advantage by throwing 314 yards and three touchdowns.

Buffalo’s first possession was a harbinger of what the rest of the game would look like: The Bills moved the ball at will, thanks mostly to Allen. The Bills also proved on the opening drive that they played to win.

After Allen ran them 58 yards, the Bills got a fourth and two from the Patriots’ 3-yard line, and at that point Sean McDermott didn’t even hesitate—he knew his team would go for it. Allen made sure the gamble paid off with a perfect attack on Isaiah McKenzie. The score below gave the Bills a 7-0 lead and they never came back after that.

McKenzie may have been the unsung hero of the game for Buffalo. With Cole Beasley out due to COVID, McKenizie stepped out and played one of the biggest games of his career with 11 catches for 125 yards.

As for Allen, not only did he damage his right arm in this game, he also hurt the Patriots with his legs. One of the biggest plays of the day came in fourth and 1 with only 4:27 left. While the Bills held on to a 26-21 lead, McDermott decided to go for it again and again Allen made sure the gamble paid off.

That conversion resulted in a TD pass to Dawson Knox just five plays later, ultimately speeding up the game. Overall, Allen totaled 64 yards on the ground, leading the bills.

This is a win that should give the Bills some confidence and that’s because they won big. In fact, the 12-point margin of victory makes the Bills the first team in 25 years to win by double digits in New England in consecutive seasons.

With the win, the Bills are now exactly where they want to go: they decide their own destiny. If they can win their last two games — against the Falcons and Jets — they will win the AFC East. And the best thing for Buffalo is that both games are at home.

Buffalo 33-21 over New England

Green Bay 24-22 over Cleveland (Saturday)

Indianapolis 22-16 over Arizona (Saturday)

Atlanta 20-16 over Detroit

NY Jets 26-21 over Jacksonville

Tampa Bay 32-6 over Carolina

Houston 41-29 over LA Chargers

LA Rams 30-23 over Minnesota

Cincinnati 41-21 over Baltimore

Philadelphia 34-10 over NY Giants

Chicago 25-24 over Seattle

Las Vegas 17-13 over Denver

Kansas City 36-10 over Pittsburgh

Dallas 56-14 over Washington

Miami 20-3 over New Orleans (Monday)

