Ashes cricket 2021-2022 England’s test team has run into the ground





An oft-cited statistic in the moments after England were razed to the ground for 68 to give up the MCG test with an innings and the Ashes in 11 days was this: The series lived three days less than the tourists had to quarantine when entering Australia. Those 14 days secluded on the Gold Coast symbolized the fact that, for all their unfortunate showings over the past three test matches, the Joe Roots team have done at least one commendable thing in the time of COVID-19. They come up. England captain Joe Root believes his young players are not learning enough hard lessons at the domestic level. Credit:Getty Twenty-one times England have taken to the field for a test match since the start of the pandemic, nine of those matches were played abroad. Australia, for all the glory of seeing the Gulidjan Scott Boland blast the tourists on the third morning in Melbourne to win the Johnny Mullagh Medal, have now played seven Tests in that time, all on home soil. So the relative strengths and weaknesses of the Australian and English system must be seen against this disparity, just as in the shadow of this MCG carnage it may be difficult to do so.

That context is out of the way, however, and it is as clear as the divide between Root, James Anderson and the rest of England in terms of their 2021 performances that the squad visiting Australia has not only been weakened by questionable rosters, tactics or unfortunate circumstances, such as the difficult year Ben Stokes went through. Systemically, England’s younger players are struggling to learn how to tighten up their games for Test matches in the early years following seismic changes in the domestic calendar, marginalizing county play in much the same way the Sheffield Shield was meant to make room for the Big Bash League over a decade ago. Find a similar spot on Australia’s continuum after the BBL was introduced, and you’ll find yourself somewhere around 2013, when the team then led by Michael Clarke went nine Test games in a row without a win. It’s a deep hole to fall into anytime, let alone 2021 with all its instant analysis and hot takes. Add in the complications of COVID, not least England’s inability to play even a single completed warm-up game prior to the Ashes for the first time in anyone’s experience, and you’ve got the recipe for something like the current 3-0- margin. That remains true even when taking into account how Australia has upped their game following the chastisement of last summer’s Indian heist. Root, who sounded weary as both captain and No. 4 batter after tipping a questioning episode in the Australian cordon for the sixth time in as many innings, was certainly prepared to nurture the need for a wider conversation about English long form in the coming months. cricket. .

