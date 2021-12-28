Tennis Australia insists Novak Djokovic is not out of the team event yet





Tiley also put no pressure on Djokovic to disclose his vaccination status when he spoke this month. If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, you’ll either need to be vaccinated or get a medical waiver, Tiley said. [Its] his choice based on his medical condition, it’s his choice to keep it personal and private, as we all would, with whatever ailment we may or may not have. We are not going to force or ask him to disclose that. According to the ATP, 95 out of 100 top players have been vaccinated. Despite TAs’ insistence, Djokovic’s likely absence will be a major blow to the ATP Cup, which was held in Melbourne last year due to COVID-19 restrictions following a successful debut in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth two years ago. The absence of main stars Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Nick Kyrgios – who failed to qualify for either of the two Australian slots in the tournament due to his current world ranking of 93 – leaves the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas starring attractions for the tournament. Loading Initially it was thought that Tsitsipas was against vaccination, but has since received the shot and will participate in the Australian Open. He shared his opinion about Djokovic’s situation in an interview with Sky Sports on Monday. It’s his choice – I respect it. Everyone has the freedom to decide. I’m going to Australia, Tsitsipas said. I don’t promote vaccination, but I’m not even against it. I support anyone who wants to do it. I am not a doctor, I am an athlete and my outlook may not be the best when it comes to medicine. I will be vaccinated this year. I do it to have a normal life. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

