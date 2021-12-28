US appoints Vanbiesbrouck GM, Quinn coach of men’s ice hockey team





Dec. 27 (Reuters) – USA Hockey on Monday named John Vanbiesbrouck as general manager and David Quinn as coach of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team after the National Hockey League (NHL) announced it would not make its players or personnel available for the games. Vanbiesbrouck, a former Olympian who spent two decades in the NHL, and former New York Rangers head coach Quinn face the arduous task of building a team of out-of-competition players with little time before the Beijing Olympics. starting on February 4. “We have to get to work and we have to get started quickly,” said Vanbiesbrouck. “We have a deep bank all over our country.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The NHL said last week it would not send its players to Beijing after the pandemic caused numerous schedule delays, which had a major impact on the tournament as players in the league represent 11 of the 12 countries participating in the Games. . read more The league did not send its players to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, ending its longstanding participation, and the US filled its roster with players from the European leagues, American Hockey League and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). “You look at the 2018 Olympics (and) it was very competitive, there was a lot of parity,” said Quinn. “It’s going to be a very, very competitive tournament.” Vanbiesbrouck told reporters he was confident that the US, which finished seventh at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, would have few problems with recruitment. “You’re going to play for your country and I think everyone will be happy about that, even if players will be lost for a period of time during the NCAA period,” he said. “Performing to play for your country in the Olympics is a great opportunity and we believe they will see it that way.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Christian Radnedge and Ed Osmond Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

