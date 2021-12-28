Sports
Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test Full Cricket Score: Australia win by an innings and 14 runs, clinch series
Day 2 report: England was hit by COVID-19 drama within its support staff on Monday before their batters suffered another first-class collapse at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australia faced a series win in the Ashes.
Before play even started on Monday, Cricket Australia called for calm after a COVID-19 scare involving England support staff resulted in a 30-minute delay at the start of the second day of the third Test.
Australia was eliminated for 267 runs when the home team took an 82 runs lead in the first innings, before England struggled to 31-4 in the second innings on Monday at stumps.
England sailor James Anderson put on a masterful display, claiming the key wickets from Marcus Harris (76) and Steve Smith (16) in his 4-33 total from 23 overs.
But England’s batters were soon attacked again. Mitchell Starc (2-11) sacked Zak Crawley, who was trailing 5, and Dawid Malan, one leg earlier without scoring, in consecutive deliveries.
Debutant Scott Boland (2-1) delighted his home crowd of 42,626 roaring fans by removing opener Haseeb Hameed for 7 and Jack Leach without scoring in the penultimate day of the day.
With Ben Stokes and Joe Root in the fold, England had lost four wickets after just 12 overs and needed 51 more runs to get Australia back to bat.
On the bowling front, I thought we were doing a really good job of keeping up with our task throughout the day, Anderson said.
England’s all-time leading wicket-taker said the tourists were quite pleased to knock out Australia for 267.
We knew the last 12 overs were going to be pretty tough with the new ball. Still, to lose four wickets was really disappointing, Anderson said. I don’t want to get into some bowlers versus batters thing because we were a team here and we were all working hard to get better.
Anderson said it was his best bowling performance in Australia since 2010.
I was in a very good rhythm. Late in the first session, I felt like I was going to get a wicket every ball, said Anderson, 39.
Australian Harris celebrated his first half-century of the series.
It can be difficult when the teams are doing well and you haven’t contributed quite the way you’d like. There’s talk of your place on the team, Harris said.
Harris said the support from the coaching staff and selectors had been great during his lean form.
Harris said the crowd of 42,626 fans on Monday felt like about 100,000 when Australias bowlers claimed four wickets late in the days game.
That was a great atmosphere. That’s something you dream of being a part of as a kid, he said.
Earlier, Cricket Australias director Nick Hockley said there was no need to change current plans, which include staging the fourth and fifth Tests in Sydney and Hobart respectively.
We just need to stay calm and get the facts, Hockley said.
On a day of early drama, Cricket Australia released a statement confirming the COVID-19 outbreak at the camp in England, delaying the teams’ arrival at the MCG and delaying the start of the game by 30 minutes.
Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of England cricket team support staff and two of their relatives have returned a positive COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, the statement said.
The affected individuals are currently in isolation.
Australian captain Pat Cummins was unable to play in the second Test after being in close contact with a COVID-19 case.
Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, England’s tours of South Africa and Sri Lanka have been halted mid-tour due to concerns over COVID.
Australia led the five-game series 2-0, meaning England must win all three remaining games to regain the Ashes.
With inputs from AP
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/sports-news/highlights-ashes-2021-22-3rd-test-full-cricket-score-australia-win-by-an-innings-and-14-runs-clinch-series-10240391.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]