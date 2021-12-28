Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test Full Cricket Score: Australia win by an innings and 14 runs, clinch series

Day 2 report: England was hit by COVID-19 drama within its support staff on Monday before their batters suffered another first-class collapse at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australia faced a series win in the Ashes.

Before play even started on Monday, Cricket Australia called for calm after a COVID-19 scare involving England support staff resulted in a 30-minute delay at the start of the second day of the third Test.

Australia was eliminated for 267 runs when the home team took an 82 runs lead in the first innings, before England struggled to 31-4 in the second innings on Monday at stumps.

England sailor James Anderson put on a masterful display, claiming the key wickets from Marcus Harris (76) and Steve Smith (16) in his 4-33 total from 23 overs.

But England’s batters were soon attacked again. Mitchell Starc (2-11) sacked Zak Crawley, who was trailing 5, and Dawid Malan, one leg earlier without scoring, in consecutive deliveries.

Debutant Scott Boland (2-1) delighted his home crowd of 42,626 roaring fans by removing opener Haseeb Hameed for 7 and Jack Leach without scoring in the penultimate day of the day.

With Ben Stokes and Joe Root in the fold, England had lost four wickets after just 12 overs and needed 51 more runs to get Australia back to bat.

On the bowling front, I thought we were doing a really good job of keeping up with our task throughout the day, Anderson said.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker said the tourists were quite pleased to knock out Australia for 267.

We knew the last 12 overs were going to be pretty tough with the new ball. Still, to lose four wickets was really disappointing, Anderson said. I don’t want to get into some bowlers versus batters thing because we were a team here and we were all working hard to get better.

Anderson said it was his best bowling performance in Australia since 2010.

I was in a very good rhythm. Late in the first session, I felt like I was going to get a wicket every ball, said Anderson, 39.

Australian Harris celebrated his first half-century of the series.

It can be difficult when the teams are doing well and you haven’t contributed quite the way you’d like. There’s talk of your place on the team, Harris said.

Harris said the support from the coaching staff and selectors had been great during his lean form.

Harris said the crowd of 42,626 fans on Monday felt like about 100,000 when Australias bowlers claimed four wickets late in the days game.

That was a great atmosphere. That’s something you dream of being a part of as a kid, he said.

Earlier, Cricket Australias director Nick Hockley said there was no need to change current plans, which include staging the fourth and fifth Tests in Sydney and Hobart respectively.

We just need to stay calm and get the facts, Hockley said.

On a day of early drama, Cricket Australia released a statement confirming the COVID-19 outbreak at the camp in England, delaying the teams’ arrival at the MCG and delaying the start of the game by 30 minutes.

Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of England cricket team support staff and two of their relatives have returned a positive COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, the statement said.

The affected individuals are currently in isolation.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was unable to play in the second Test after being in close contact with a COVID-19 case.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, England’s tours of South Africa and Sri Lanka have been halted mid-tour due to concerns over COVID.

Australia led the five-game series 2-0, meaning England must win all three remaining games to regain the Ashes.

With inputs from AP