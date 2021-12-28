Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, NFL Week 16 game schedule
Week 16 will bring an end to the divisional match-ups series in ‘Monday Night Football’. Instead, viewers are treated to an interconference clash that could turn out to be an intriguing game.
The Dolphins travel through New Orleans to take on the Saints in the penultimate regular season episode of “MNF.” While both teams have had their fair share of battles this year, they are in the midst of the AFC and NFC playoff races and have some very strong defenses.
The Saints beat the Buccaneers last week without coaching from Sean Payton as Dennis Allen did a good job in his place. Still, getting Payton back will be a boost for the Saints and will set off a great coaching battle between him and Brian Flores in this match.
These two teams are similarly built on defense, but they are polar opposites on offense. The Saints have a strong offensive line and don’t have pass-catching weapons, so they want to run the ball. The Dolphins have a below average line of attack, but have plenty of good pass catchers and a top-five choice as quarterback. They will want to throw, more often than not. It will be interesting to see which defense can take control of this game as a result.
Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” game for Week 16, including kickoff time and more.
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?
- matchup: Dolphins at Saints
- Venue: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
The Saints (7-7) will host the Dolphins (7-7) on “Monday Night Football” on Week 16. This .500 team matchup won’t necessarily serve as an elimination game in either playoff race, but it will have a major impact on the Wild Card races in the AFC and NFC.
The Dolphins started the season with a 1-7 record before taking six straight wins and returning to the playoff talk. Brian Flores’ defense was great on that run, allowing only 13.2 points per game while the offense was solid.
Tua Tagovailoa played in the last five games (four starts) and threw seven touchdowns and only three interceptions in that span. He continues to help the Dolphins win games, being 11-7 in his starter career and building rapport with Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ back-by-committee plan is working well, so this well-balanced team could pose a threat to the Saints.
New Orleans takes one of the biggest wins in the NFL this season in their 9-0 win over the Bucs in Week 15. They knocked out Tom Brady for the first time since 2006 as their defense played an elite game, while they have at times this season .
The Saints’ offense is a bit of a work in progress as Taysom Hill starts and struggles with accuracy this season. They’ll likely rely on their defense to beat the Dolphins, but if their first two offensive tackles return, Hill, Alvin Kamara and the Saints’ running game might get a bit more going than it did last week against the Buccaneers.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Monday 27 December
- Time20:15 ET
“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.
What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?
- TV channel: ESPN
- live stream: Watch ESPN| ESPN App | fuboTV
“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN on week 16. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.
Streamers can watch this match by using fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.
NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’
Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.
Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.
|Streaming option
|Need a cable subscription?
|Free?
|Cost
|Free trial?
|ESPN.com/ESPN App
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|NFL app
|new
|Yes
|–
|–
|Yahoo! Sports app
|new
|Yes
|–
|–
|fuboTV
|new
|new
|$60/month
|Yes
|Direct TV Stream
|new
|new
|$55/month
|Yes
|Hulu Plus Live TV
|new
|new
|$55/month
|Yes
|Sling TV
|new
|new
|$35/month
|new
|YouTube TV
|new
|new
|$65/month
|Yes
Miami Dolphins Schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|at patriots
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|2
|Sept 19
|vs bills
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|3
|Sept 26
|at Raiders
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|4
|October 3
|vs. Colts
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|5
|October 10
|at Buccaneers
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|6
|October 17
|at Jaguars (London)
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|7
|Oct 24
|vs. falcons
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|8
|Oct 31
|at Bills
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|9
|November 7th
|vs. Texans
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|10
|Nov 11 (TNF)
|vs. Ravens
|8:20 p.m.
|NFL Network/Fox/Amazon Prime
|11
|November 21st
|at Jets
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|12
|Nov 28
|vs. panthers
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|13
|5th of December
|vs. Giants
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|14
|12 December
|day week
|15
|Dec 18 or 19 (NBD)
|vs. jets
|To be determined
|To be determined
|16
|December 27
|at Saints
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|17
|January 2nd
|at Titans
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|18
|January 9
|vs. patriots
|13:00 ET
|CBS
New Orleans Saints schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|vs. packers
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|2
|Sept 19
|at Panthers
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|3
|Sept 26
|at patriots
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|4
|October 3
|vs. Giants
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|5
|October 10
|at WFT
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|6
|October 17
|Bye
|7
|October 25
|at Seahawks
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|8
|Oct 31
|vs. bucs
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|9
|November 7th
|vs. falcons
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|10
|Nov 14
|at Titans
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|11
|November 21st
|at Eagles
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|12
|November 25th
|vs bills
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|13
|Dec 2
|vs. cowboys
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|14
|12 December
|at Jets
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|15
|Dec 19
|at Bucs
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|16
|December 27
|vs. dolphins
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. panthers
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|at Falcons
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
Monday evening Football schedule 2021
There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|Week 1
|Sep 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|Dec 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
