Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, NFL Week 16 game schedule

Week 16 will bring an end to the divisional match-ups series in ‘Monday Night Football’. Instead, viewers are treated to an interconference clash that could turn out to be an intriguing game.

The Dolphins travel through New Orleans to take on the Saints in the penultimate regular season episode of “MNF.” While both teams have had their fair share of battles this year, they are in the midst of the AFC and NFC playoff races and have some very strong defenses.

The Saints beat the Buccaneers last week without coaching from Sean Payton as Dennis Allen did a good job in his place. Still, getting Payton back will be a boost for the Saints and will set off a great coaching battle between him and Brian Flores in this match.

These two teams are similarly built on defense, but they are polar opposites on offense. The Saints have a strong offensive line and don’t have pass-catching weapons, so they want to run the ball. The Dolphins have a below average line of attack, but have plenty of good pass catchers and a top-five choice as quarterback. They will want to throw, more often than not. It will be interesting to see which defense can take control of this game as a result.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” game for Week 16, including kickoff time and more.

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

matchup : Dolphins at Saints

: Dolphins at Saints Venue: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

The Saints (7-7) will host the Dolphins (7-7) on “Monday Night Football” on Week 16. This .500 team matchup won’t necessarily serve as an elimination game in either playoff race, but it will have a major impact on the Wild Card races in the AFC and NFC.

The Dolphins started the season with a 1-7 record before taking six straight wins and returning to the playoff talk. Brian Flores’ defense was great on that run, allowing only 13.2 points per game while the offense was solid.

Tua Tagovailoa played in the last five games (four starts) and threw seven touchdowns and only three interceptions in that span. He continues to help the Dolphins win games, being 11-7 in his starter career and building rapport with Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ back-by-committee plan is working well, so this well-balanced team could pose a threat to the Saints.

New Orleans takes one of the biggest wins in the NFL this season in their 9-0 win over the Bucs in Week 15. They knocked out Tom Brady for the first time since 2006 as their defense played an elite game, while they have at times this season .

The Saints’ offense is a bit of a work in progress as Taysom Hill starts and struggles with accuracy this season. They’ll likely rely on their defense to beat the Dolphins, but if their first two offensive tackles return, Hill, Alvin Kamara and the Saints’ running game might get a bit more going than it did last week against the Buccaneers.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday 27 December

: Monday 27 December Time20:15 ET

“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN live stream: Watch ESPN| ESPN App | fuboTV

“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN on week 16. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.

Streamers can watch this match by using fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Streaming option Need a cable subscription? Free? Cost Free trial? ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes – – NFL app new Yes – – Yahoo! Sports app new Yes – – fuboTV new new $60/month Yes Direct TV Stream new new $55/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV new new $55/month Yes Sling TV new new $35/month new YouTube TV new new $65/month Yes

Miami Dolphins Schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th at patriots 16:25 ET CBS 2 Sept 19 vs bills 13:00 ET Fox 3 Sept 26 at Raiders 16:05 ET CBS 4 October 3 vs. Colts 13:00 ET CBS 5 October 10 at Buccaneers 13:00 ET CBS 6 October 17 at Jaguars (London) 13:00 ET CBS 7 Oct 24 vs. falcons 13:00 ET Fox 8 Oct 31 at Bills 13:00 ET CBS 9 November 7th vs. Texans 13:00 ET Fox 10 Nov 11 (TNF) vs. Ravens 8:20 p.m. NFL Network/Fox/Amazon Prime 11 November 21st at Jets 13:00 ET CBS 12 Nov 28 vs. panthers 13:00 ET Fox 13 5th of December vs. Giants 13:00 ET Fox 14 12 December day week 15 Dec 18 or 19 (NBD) vs. jets To be determined To be determined 16 December 27 at Saints 20:15 ET ESPN 17 January 2nd at Titans 13:00 ET CBS 18 January 9 vs. patriots 13:00 ET CBS

New Orleans Saints schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th vs. packers 16:25 ET Fox 2 Sept 19 at Panthers 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 3 Sept 26 at patriots 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 4 October 3 vs. Giants 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 5 October 10 at WFT 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 6 October 17 Bye 7 October 25 at Seahawks 8:15 pm ESPN 8 Oct 31 vs. bucs 4:25 p.m. Fox 9 November 7th vs. falcons 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 10 Nov 14 at Titans 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 11 November 21st at Eagles 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 12 November 25th vs bills 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Dec 2 vs. cowboys 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFLN/Amazon 14 12 December at Jets 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 15 Dec 19 at Bucs 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 December 27 vs. dolphins 8:15 pm ESPN 17 January 2nd vs. panthers 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 18 January 9 at Falcons 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.