Australian Open 2022: Naomi Osaka, Alex Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas among tennis stars arriving in Melbourne and Sydney





Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has landed in Melbourne for her title defense as she prepares to end her four-month tour hiatus. Osaka headlined the galaxy of tennis stars flying charter flights to Sydney and Melbourne on Tuesday, with tournaments starting across the country this weekend. Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley organized a higher number for 17 charter flights to transport players and support staff from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Los Angeles, Santiago, Tokyo and Singapore. Alex Zverev and 2021 Australian Open semi-finalists Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aslan Karatsev were set to arrive in Sydney late on Tuesday, while Matteo Berrettini and Coco Gauff came in earlier. Zverev, Tsitsipas, Karatsev and Berrettini will represent their respective countries in the Sydney-based ATP Cup, with matches starting on Saturday. Camera icon American rising star Coco Gauff arrived in Sydney on Tuesday before traveling to Adelaide for the WTA 500 event, where world champion Ash Barty is one of her rivals. Julian Andrews Credit: News Corp Australia Gauff took another charter flight from Sydney to Adelaide for the WTA 500 tournament, which starts on Sunday and includes Australia’s No. 1 Ash Barty. They will all be subject to Covid-19 testing and will be required to isolate themselves in their accommodation until they have a negative result. Osaka tearfully announced after her third-round defeat at the US Open in September that she would retire from sports indefinitely to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old hasn’t been seen on tour since, but Melbourne has proven to be a happy hunting ground for her, including grand slam titles in 2019 and 2021. I feel lately for me, when I win I don’t feel happy, said the former world number 1 at the time. I feel more of a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don’t think that’s normal. Osaka’s highly anticipated return to court is a boost for the Australian Open as Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady, Karolina Muchova and Bianca Andreescu are out. She will play in one of two WTA 250 events in Melbourne next week instead of the star-studded tournament in Adelaide, but will still face top-20 opponents. Americans Mackenzie McDonald and Alison Riske, who made the last 16 at last year’s Australian Open, joined the Japanese superstar on arrival on the charter flight from Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.perthnow.com.au/sport/australian-open-2022-naomi-osaka-alex-zverev-and-stefanos-tsitsipas-among-tennis-stars-to-arrive-in-melbourne-and-sydney-c-5110522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos