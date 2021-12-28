This is why UM hockey game vs. WMU canceled but still playing the day before





A hockey game between Michigan and Western Michigan, scheduled for Thursday in Ann Arbor, has been canceled by the Wolverines, citing “health and wellness protocols” within the program, both schools announced Monday night. It’s not strictly a COVID-19 issue, a Michigan official confirmed, which is why the Wolverines will still play their game scheduled the day before, Wednesday night at home against Michigan Tech. Michigan has five players away from the team competing in the World Juniors, which will be held in Albert this month and early next month, and was set to have a sixth, but withdrew due to COVID-19. Coupled with other injuries and illnesses, Michigan’s athletic department was concerned about the hockey templaying games on back-to-back nights. Michigan will already be playing with a short-handed roster against Michigan Tech. Michigan (14-6) is #3 in the nation, and West Michigan (13-5) is #4, according to the latest USCHO.com poll published earlier this month. The teams already met this season in a home game in October when West Michigan defeated then-No. 1-ranked Michigan, 5-2, in Ann Arbor, before Michigan won 3-2 in overtime the next day, in Kalamazoo. This week’s meeting was said to be part of the revamped Great Lakes Invitational, which was moved from downtown Detroit due to declining attendance. As part of the 2021 GLI, Michigan State will host Western Michigan on Wednesday night and then No. 18 Michigan Tech. The Michigan-West Michigan game was not part of the Michigan season ticket package, so fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund, and the ticket office will provide information shortly. Fans with questions about their tickets can email [email protected] An announced crowd of 5,800 people attended the first game between Michigan and West Michigan at the Yost Ice Arena on Oct. 22. We have a special for new subscribers. Support local journalism and sign up here. [email protected] Twitter: @tonypaul1984

