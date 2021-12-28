Let’s improve MMA: a better ranking system

Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors, or its parent company, Evolve Media.

My 2021 articles usually fell into one of three categories: analysis of a current fighter or match, a look back at an old-fashioned fighter or match, or a critique of the forces that run MMA. The last of these are the most popular and often the easiest to write. However, for my last opinion piece of the year, I wanted to try a reversal of that. I’m going to criticize one aspect of modern MMA and actually propose a solution. Moreover, this solution could be easily implemented tomorrow. There are no athletic committees, powerful individuals, or office politics to navigate. And the subject to be determined is not a person, but rather an approach; namely the current ranking system used by the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Bellator MMA.

Before we get started, let’s recognize that no matter how perfect a ranking system is, a promotion can just choose to ignore it. For example, we’ve recently heard stories of Charles Oliveira looking to defend his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor, a man who has lost his last three fights in 155, all by stoppage, and whose last and only win at lightweight was more than five years ago against Eddie Alvarez. It makes a total mockery of the ranking system, but as we’ve established, the UFC fights for entertainment first and foremost. A pay-per-view with Oliveira fighting McGregor will make a lot more money than one with Justin Gaethje. A better ranking system offers no benefit if it is simply ignored, which will inevitably happen from time to time with any promotion.

With that caveat out of the way, what do we want to fix? In general, the current rankings tell us very little, otherwise it is only the subjective perceptions of a small group of people. For example, what do we know about the ability of the eighth versus the ninth fighter? Is the No. 8 ranked fighter better than the No. 9 ranked fighter, or possibly worse, but doing better against the rest of the top 10 or 15? Even such a basis point is rarely mentioned when rankings are discussed. Besides, is the eighth-ranked fighter a lot better than the ninth-ranked, or barely?

What does it mean when they fight, and the No. 8 ranked fighter dominates the No. 9 ranked fighter? Does he or she stay in the same rank as the perception was that there is a big gap between them, or does he or she move forward as the perception was that there is a small gap? How are these obstacles tackled? The whim of an individual ranker? Toss a coin?

What if I told you that there is a simple method to deal with all these problems that has been around for over 60 years? I’m talking about Elo Reviews. This system, developed around 1960 by Dr. Arpad Elo is made for use in chess, gives each player a numerical score, with higher ones indicating a stronger game level. A player then gains points for each win and loses them for each defeat, with draws adding points for taking on higher-rated enemies, and deducting points for lower-rated enemies. It’s actually a remarkably simple system, based on profit expectations. With a win equal to 1 point, a draw 0.5 point and a loss 0 points, someone who scores 100 points higher than their opponent is expected to score 0.64 points on average. This is subtracted from their actual result and multiplied by K, the coefficient. So if a player with a rating of 2400 beats a player with a rating of 2300, with a K of 20 for the game, he or she wins (1-0.64)*20= 7.2 points. As you can see, beating higher-rated opponents earns you much more points than lower-rated opponents. If a 2400 player beats a 2600 against whom he or she is expected to score only 0.24 points, he wins (1-0.24)*20= 15.2 points. Here is an online Elo calculator to play with.

Implemented for chess, table tennis and a host of other competitions, this system would have to be reworked for mixed martial arts for a very obvious reason. While Elo ratings work great for the many dozen chess or table tennis matches a player completes each year, a mixed martial artist may only fight 30 times in an entire career. In addition, it means that improvement or regression is less likely to be captured by Elo ratings.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution to this: make the K much, much bigger. With a K of 200, for example, if a 2400 beats a 2600, he or she gains a whopping 152 points, while the 2600 loses that same 152, leaving the previously lower-rated lead on a top-rated list. The top rated list can in turn form the basis of a new ranking system. View the current list of FIDE chess rankings. Eighth Wesley So equals sixth-ranked Levon Aronian and eighth Anish Giri with 2,772 points, barely ahead of ninth-ranked Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. In MMA, of course, the division between rankings would be much greater. In chess, perfect play from both sides necessarily results in draws, which is not the case in MMA.

However, this is not the end of the matter. First, before implementing the Elo system, we still need to give ratings to top fighters. This is partly a judgment but not very difficult. Start by giving some fighter ratings and based on past results, interpolate everyone else’s ratings in the same way that was first done for international chess players in 1970. Even if the initial ratings are incorrect, this will course of much prized battles. However, we also want a way of distinguishing between a unilateral beating and a close decision that could have easily gone the other way.

Again, this is not difficult to tackle. We can have different K values ​​based on the result. So for a win by submission or knockout we can have a full K-value of 200. For a decision with a total separation of more than 5 points on the scorecards for a 3-rounder (for example, cards of 30-27 , 30-27 and 29-28 have a separation of 7), the K value is reduced to 120 For scorecards with a separation of 3 or less the K should only be 80, and for a split 60. Obviously, one can play around with the specific K values, but the main idea should be clear.

This system solves all the problems we originally outlined. With ratings, we would know exactly how much better the eighth best-ranked fighter is compared to the ninth. Maybe it’s a small difference, with one having a rating of 2620 and the other of 2610, or a big one, with the first being 2700. We also know that the rating system is not a measure of mutual skill, but one’s average results against all combatants. And we now know exactly the importance of one fighter beating another, and the method by which they do that for the rankings. Oh, and there is no subjective ranking by a small, largely anonymous group of people who select the UFC or Bellator.

As a bonus, Elo ratings also ensure that we no longer have to juggle complicated mutual chains. For example, Julianna Pena was submitted quite recently by Germaine de Randamie, but she just beat Amanda Nunes and Nunes defeated de Randamie via a one-sided decision. How do we rank these three fighters? Elo reviews give a simple answer. Furthermore, the current champion may not be the highest rated in the division. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this. Very often the world champion in chess or table tennis is also not the numerically highest rated. In that case, the highest-rated available contender becomes a very obvious next challenger.

Is the system perfect? Not by a long shot! As with current rankings, it is difficult to accurately judge fighters as they improve from match to match, or alternatively deteriorate with age and injuries. And large K-values ​​will still create huge swings based on a single performance, just like they do now. In addition, assessments for martial artists entering a large organization like the UFC or Bellator for the first time from a smaller one will always be very tricky. But it’s a significant improvement over what we have now. As noted, unlike most of my other complaints, fixing this doesn’t require a single employee to be replaced or fired or an athletic commission to make a major change.

Hopefully, an entrepreneurial promotion will implement Elo ratings for MMA.