Who is the underdog? Cincinnati Bearcats, Alabama Crimson Tide Both Claim CFP Semifinals Label

The Cincinnati players and coaches on Monday downplayed any role the underdog label could play for the Bearcats against highly favored Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

The Crimson Tide is a 13-point favorite against the Bearcats, who went 13-0 this season and have won 23 of their last 24 games dating back to the end of the 2019 campaign. Cincinnati’s only loss during that period was a 24-21 setback to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to close out the 2020 season on a 53-yard field goal with three seconds left.

Meanwhile, despite Bama being a clear favorite heading into kick-off, Tide star linebacker Will Anderson said he believes his team can also lay claim to underdog status in the CFP semifinals.

“I feel like we are the underdog in this game,” he told reporters on Monday. “All year we have not been respected.”

The comment came just 10 days after teammate and defensive lineman Phil Mathis made similar claims about the tide shifting their mindset to adopt the “underdog mentality” against the Bearcats.

On the other hand, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said he hasn’t felt the Bearcats are fueled by an extra motivation.

“Every kid will have their own little motivation,” Denbrock said. “I think as a football team we feel like we’ve earned our way here. We feel and know that we belong here, so to have some extra outside motivation that’s needed to get these guys ready to roll is enough of a challenge facing us across the field, which deserves and has our full attention.

2 Related

“I think some people forget this group of seniors and this football team in particular is that they did everything people asked of them to get to this point. They’ve been successful 13 consecutive times. We are well aware of how hard it will be, how much struggle and struggle it will be, but one that our players will be prepared for.”

Bearcats senior Desmond Ridder, the nation’s winningest quarterback with a career record of 44-5, added, “We’re excited to come here and play Alabama and show not just ourselves, but everyone in the country what we’re up to. can do against a top team.”

Very few semi-finals in the CFP era were close; eleven out of 14 are decided by double digits. Cincinnati is the first Group 5 team to make it to the playoff.

“No worries about the kind of focus that is on us,” said Bearcats junior offensive lineman Dylan O’Quinn. “We’ve heard a lot about this David versus Goliath talk, but the fact is that everyone puts their pants on the same way. Everyone plays football, so we just want to go out and be ourselves.”

Junior, Jerome Ford, who started his career in Alabama before moving to Cincinnati, said the Bearcats don’t have to do anything “extra” just because they are a decided underdog.

“Be pretty much us, and I feel like we’re enough to prove that we belong here and that we should be here,” Ford said.

Cincinnati won its previous four games by a combined 88 points after a three-game stint against Navy, Tulane and Tulsa in which the Bearcats didn’t play their best football.