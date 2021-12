Punjabs Gurbaaz Singh Beats Chandigarh’s Satvik Singla in Tennis: The Tribune India

Tribune News Service Mohali, December 27 Delhi’s Deepam Malik managed to overcome a tough challenge from Haryana’s Akshat Dhull in a boys’ U-16 first-round match at the ongoing Roots-AITA National Rankings Tennis Championship. Malik lost 3-6 in the first set. However, he won the next two sets (6-0, 6-3) to take the championship lead. Gurbaaz Singh of Punjab defeated Satvik Singla of Chandigarh (6-1, 6-2) and Ekamjeet Singh Cheema of fourth seed defeated Hardik Khanduja (6-0, 6-3). Yasharth Chaddha from Uttar Pradesh also recorded a (6-3, 6-3) victory over Punjab’s Aarya Vaibhav. Ronit Gupta of Delhi defeated Gundeep Garg of Punjab without conceding a single match (6-0, 6-0) while another player from Punjab Anhad Singh defeated Oberai Arpit Garg (6-3, 6-1). Haryana’s Sidhanth Sharma also recorded an easy (6-2, 6-3) victory over Aryan Chauhan and Agnivesh Bhardwaj defeated Pratyush Goel (6-3, 6-3). Dhruv Sachdeva defeated Fatehyaab Singh (6-1, 6-2), Fateh Singh defeated Daksh Kapoor (6-1, 6-1), Kunsh Kakkar defeated Japnaam Singh (6-3, 6-0) and Svarmanyu Singh defeated Prabhav Sibbal (6-3, 6-4) in some other easy games. Haryana’s Dilshan Chhikara took a beating from Punjab’s Sumukh Marya before taking a (7-5, 1-6, 7-5) victory. Uttarakhand’s Varchasva Thapliyap also recorded a comeback (3-6, 6-3, 6-1) victory over Punjab’s Armaan Walia, while Harwin Singh Munjal easily defeated Hiren Malik (6-4, 6-2). City’s Sia records easy win Sia Mahajan of Chandigarh defeated Naisha Garg of Haryana (6-0, 6-0) to advance in the Girls U-16 event. Punjab’s Mankirat Kaur defeated Ira Chadha (6-4, 6-4) and Haryana’s Vanya Arora defeated Chandigarh’s Ajenika Puri (6-1, 6-2). Saravnoor Kaur defeated Vanshika Yadav (6-2, 7-5), Rasha Dhaliwal defeated Tamanna Walia (6-0, 6-4), Dayanand Jhadav defeated Yana Gupta (6-1, 6-2) and Snigdha Ruhil ousted Mokshika Yadav (6-0, 6-1) in some one-sided matches. Chandigarh’s Isheeta Midha also entered the second round beating Shriya Singh (6-4, 6-2) and Radha Sadhra defeated Kanak Shekhawat (6-1, 6-0). Rubani Sidhu of Punjab defeated Madhumita Ramesh of Tamil Nadu (6-0, 6-2), Sidhak Kaur defeated Priyanshi Katial (6-3, 6-3) and Suhani Gaur defeated MehakPreet Kaur (6-0, 6-0).

