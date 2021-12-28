Koivunen pushes Finland 7-1 past Austria at junior hockey world championship





Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist when Finland defeated Austria 7-1 on Monday in the Junior World Hockey Championship. Finland’s Ville Koivunen (24) scores a goal off Austrian goalkeeper Sebastian Wraneschitz (30) during first-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Monday, December 27, 2021.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

READ MORE: Alberta Indigenous Performer To Be Featured At IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0) while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack. Story continues under ad Goalkeeper Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win. Martin Urbanek was the lone goalscorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz put 41 shots into the net. READ MORE: Hockey Canada, Alberta hosts third hockey tournament in COVID-19 pandemic Germany beat the Czech Republic 2-1 At Edmonton, Alexander Blank scored his second goal of the game in extra time as Germany defeated the Czech Republic 2-1. Czech Republic Ivan Ivan (16) watches as Germany’s Alexander Blank (24) celebrates a goal during extra time of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, December 27, 2021.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Blank scored on 1:20 of the extra frame to give the Germans (1-1) their first win of the tournament. Trending stories Newly approved COVID-19 pills have a catch. This is what you need to know

‘Come From Away’ Closes Permanently In Toronto Blank opened the scoring at 24:29 of the second period, but Jan Mysak came alongside just over 10 minutes later. Story continues under ad Florian Bugl made 39 saves for Germany. Jan Bednar stopped 30 shots for the Czech Republic (0-2), which took the first point of the tournament despite the defeat. Russia beat Switzerland 4-2 In Red Deer, Alta., Russia took on Switzerland and Sweden against Slovakia. Danila Yurov had a goal and an assist when Russia beat Switzerland. Pavel Tyutnev scored the winning goal late in the first period as Russia took an early 3-0 lead (1-1). Dmitri Zlodeyev and Matvei Michkov also scored for Russia. Attilio Biasca and Fabian Ritzmann scored for Switzerland (0-1). Yegor Guskov made 16 saves for Russia, while Kevin Pasche stopped 28 shots for Switzerland. Sweden beat Slovakia 3-0.















