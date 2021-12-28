Countries are writing a new chapter in history

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were extraordinary in many ways.

Not only did the Games exceed world expectations in terms of number of organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic and participation; it also witnessed records and countless firsts for several countries.

Here are some of the countries that have made historic achievements.

Dinesh Priyantha Herath Mudiyanselage celebrates his success.

First ever Paralympic gold

Twenty-five years after Sri Lanka made its Paralympic debut, the country won its first-ever gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games when Dinesh Priyantha Herath took top honors in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 category. With this, Herath, a bronze medalist from Rio 2016, also set a new world and Paralympic record of 67.79 metres.

Likewise, Ethiopia, which made its debut at the Games five decades ago, secured its first gold via 21-year-old Tigist Gezahagn Mengistu, who triumphed in the women’s 1500m T3.

Pakistan also took their first gold thanks to their lone Paralympic medalist Haider Ali, who topped the men’s Discus F37 with a Paralympic record throw of 55.26m. Ali also played an important role in putting Pakistan on the map with his silver and bronze long jump in Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 respectively.

Among the other countries to also make it to the top of the podium for the first time was Ecuador, where sisters Poleth and Anais Mendez claimed gold and bronze respectively in the Women’s Shot Put F20.

Poleth Mendez poses with her gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Paralympic Debut

The Tokyo 2020 not only saw the sport of Para Taekwondo and Para Badminton make its debut, there were also countries that debuted and added the number of participating countries in Tokyo 2020 more than Rio 2016. Latest National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) in the Paralympic family – Maldives, Bhutan (Asia), Paraguay and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (America) – made their historic debut at these Games and gained valuable experience.

These countries may have established small contingents, but their participation will certainly lead to a greater result, acting as a driving force for the Paralympic Movement in their respective countries.

Historic scoop in a Sport

Australia ended the 37-year drought of the gold medal in Para Table Tennis when Lina Lei and Qian Yang won their respective women’s singles finals in Tokyo. First it was Lei who took a thrilling 3-2 victory over world number 1 Xiong Guiyan for the gold in the women’s singles class 9. Later, Yang took a 3-1 victory over Brazil’s Bruna Costa Alexandre in the women’s class 10 .

Leis gold was also the first individual women’s Para Table Tennis gold medal for Australia.

Jordan Omar Qarada in action.

In Para Powerlifting, Jordan took his first gold medal when Omar Qarada lifted a powerful 173kg in the final attempt to win the gold ahead of world record holder and Rio 2016 champion Le van Cong of Vietnam.

Brazil claimed its first Para Powerlifting gold credit for Mariana D’Andrea’s stunning performance in the ladies under 73kg. After missing out on medals at major championships, including Rio 2016 and Mexico 2017 World Championships, the 23-year-old from Sao Paulo was determined to take the podium in Tokyo 2020.

She produced her best in the final round with a 137kg lift to finish ahead of Chinas Xu Lili (134kg), a two-time world and Paralympic silver medalist.

Meanwhile, India got its first ever female Paralympic gold medalist when 19-year-old Avani Lekhara took the gold in the women’s R2 10m Air Rifle SH1 event with a world record score of 249.6. This was also India’s first medal in shooting at the Paralympic Games. Lekhara finished ahead of Rio 2016 silver medalist Cuiping Zhang of China and Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine. Lekhara also added bronze to her total with a score of 227.5 in the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1.

Natascha Hiltrop took Germany’s first Paralympic shooting gold in 17 years, after winning the R3 mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1. It was also Hiltrop’s first Paralympic gold medal after her silver in Rio 2016.

Natascha Hiltrop

In the debut of Para Taekwondo, countries also won their first ever medals. Peru took its first Paralympic gold medal since the 2000 Games in Sydney, thanks to Leonor Espinoza Carranza’s keen skills and technique to defeat turkey Meryem Cavdar in the women’s K44 -49kg final.

Long awaited return

After a 29-year sabbatical, Yemen made its comeback to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo with two shot puts – Belqes Ahmed Hezam Taresh in the women’s F57 class and Naseb Fateh Mohammed Al Raoad in the men’s F57 class.

Although the two Para athletes failed to win any medals, they reached the finals of both events, giving hope to the people with disabilities in the country.

Yemen last competed in the 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games with three athletes, which was also their debut.