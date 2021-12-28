Pugh leads Mocs in loss on #7/10 Tennessee Monday





Next game: at Jacksonville State 12/30/2021 | 6:15 pm ESPN+ WFLI 97.7 FM || 1070 AM KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Chattanooga Mocs fell 91-41 on Monday night at the Thomspon-Boling Arena to seventh place in Tennessee in the women’s no-conference basketball action. The loss drops to 2-12 in total UTC and the Lady Vols improve to 11-1 on the year. guard Amaria Pugho led the Mocs offensive effort with a season high of 17 points and freshman Destiny McClendon added nine. Each had a pair of 3-pointers and combined for 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. The Mocs couldn’t drop the ball early, shot just 12.5 percent (2-16) in the first quarter, but picked it up in the second and made it 5-for-13 (38.5%) to stand 43- 19 behind halftime . Before the game, UTC was 12-of-53 (22.6%) from the field, falling in five from outside the arc. At the free-throw line, Chattanooga was 12-of-20. “I spoke to the group in the locker room about a number of things that were disappointing, including the fact that we didn’t shoot the ball well,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all. I felt that our selection of shots was pretty good, we looked good and the ball moved.” Cornelius Abbey , a native of Knoxville, had seven rebounds for the team and Sigrun Olafsdottir gave four assists and grabbed six boards while Lara Habling and Olafsdottir had two steals each. Habling came in late, scoring four points in her four minutes on the field. She was fouled when Pugh made one of her three-pointers in the fourth and converted her two free throw attempts. In addition to offensive issues, the Mocs found themselves injured early on in defense with Cornelius being called for a few fouls in the first and then another in the second. fellow post Leah Jones also had three in the half and was also whistled for a pair in the opening period. Tennessee had three in double digits led by Tamari Key with 18. Alexis Dye fell in 15 and Karoline Striplin added 12 with a team-best nine rebounds. The Lady Vols rebounded UTC 56-14 and scored 15 repechage points on 16 offensive boards. UT dominated the paint 60-14, scoring 24 points from 21 UTC miscues. The game was a reunion of sorts for Burrows and Tennessee coaches, Kellie and Jon Harper. The Harpers were assistant coaches at Chattanooga for three seasons, while Burrows was a player. Burrows graduated in 2004 and Kellie Harper accepted a position as head coach at Western Carolina after that season. Jon accompanied his wife to her new job. “It’s pretty cool to go from Kellie as my favorite player, such a fun player to watch and model, and an even better person, to her coach to play us against each other,” Burrows said of the long relationship between the two. . Chattanooga concludes non-conference game Thursday, December 30 in Jacksonville State. The Mocs were without a starting point guard Dena Jarrells who, along with mail Karsen Murphy , missed the game due to illness after the holidays. Series Overall: 2-21

Home: 2-5

Road: 0-12

Neutral: 0-4 Game Notes – The game was a homecoming for Cornelius Abbey , a resident of Knoxville. Her high school graduation took place at Thompson-Boling Arena.

– Katie Burrows and Kellie Harper and both are head coaches at their alma maters. Kellie Harper, along with husband Jon, was an assistant at UTC from 2001-04 in Burrow’s last three seasons as a student-athlete for the Mocs.

– Amaria Pugho scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Mocs.

