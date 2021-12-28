After Ashes’ horrific defeat, will England ever be good at Test cricket again? | Ash 2021-22

IIt’s vaguely funny to think that the existence of this Ashes series has been the subject of fraught board-level speculation for much of the year. Tense negotiations were held between Cricket Australia and their counterparts in England. State governments, federal government, public health experts and players all had to give their approval. Would the 2021-22 axis happen at all?

Well, as it turned out, not really. About 850 overs separated the resignation of Rory Burns on the first morning in Brisbane and the resignation of Jimmy Anderson on the third morning in Melbourne: the series decided cricket in just over nine days. And as the victorious Australians celebrated lavishly on the MCG outfield, it was possible to wonder if they were exaggerating things a bit. Was it any real satisfaction to send an opponent away so easily? Didn’t it all feel a bit hollow? A little comfortable? A little embarrassing?

But perhaps we are guilty of bringing the game as a whole back to England’s parched level. After all, to play Test cricket for Australia in 2021 still essentially resources something. Winning test matches for Australia still means something. The Ashes still means something, and not just as a rivalry or as a commercial interest, but as a fundamental test of sporting ultimacy, a seeker of truth, a gauge of character.

No one illustrated this better than Scott Boland, the country’s newest cricketing hero after winning six for seven on his debut. Boland is a good bowler and a nice story to boot, but he’ll be the first to admit that none of this really made sense. Never again will he enjoy the serendipity to face this opposition, on this ground, at this point in their sporting trajectory. All he really had to do was show up on time, put on his socks and not get any balls for the throw. And yet, by running hard and doing his best, Boland gave this match a degree of respect that England had long lost.

What does it mean to play Test Cricket for England in 2021? This is a more contentious question. England have capped 25 players this calendar year, from Jofra Archer to James Bracey, Dan Lawrence to Dom Bess, and it has long become impossible to discern who earns what. Somewhere in the midst of the bubbles and the brain blur, the refreshes and the rotations, the English test team’s point is somehow dulled, dissolved, obscured. None of this makes it inevitable that you’ll be turned over in the blazing sun before 68. But it certainly doesn’t help.

Joe Root, one of only two England batters to reach double digits in their second innings, endured a painful day in all respects and may now lose the captaincy. Photo: Joel Carrett/EPA

A thought: if you had to re-select an England squad for this Ashes tour, would it have been possible to do something different if you knew what we’re doing now? Maybe send a distress signal to Dom Sibley or Liam Livingstone or even Darren Stevens. Maybe you decide not to rush a half-pace Ben Stokes back from injury. But this team’s raw materials don’t fundamentally change. This is what there is. Instinctively we want to believe that there are 11 cricketers in England who can collectively score more than 68 in a completed test innings. But maybe there aren’t any.

After all, this is a game England has been playing for a while. It’s tempting to take this as a low, but England were all out at 67 five Ashes Tests ago. Before that there was the 85 against Ireland, the 58 against New Zealand, eight wickets for Roston Chase, 10 wickets in a session against Bangladesh. Each time lessons were learned, the approaches were changed, the decks shuffled, and the same thing happened again. No one can be surprised about this.

Of course there is a certain sense of climax here. Joe Root and Chris Silverwood will likely pay for this latest debacle with their jobs. Silverwood is clearly a capable coach, but something about this team and this moment seems to have separated him from reality, like a waiter in a restaurant talking you through the specials as the kitchen slowly catches fire behind him. Root is approaching five years as captain and there’s nothing left to do or he’s just making things worse. Either way, it’s best to move on and focus on that one skill where he really lays claim to greatness.

And yet, what is the broader purpose here? Where is the institutional will to turn this team around? Will it really come from the England and Wales Cricket Board, which gets the bulk of its revenue from selling home tests and short cricket to gamblers and broadcasters? Producing test teams that win big overseas series can be a lot of fun, but it doesn’t keep the tills ringing. Hosting a high-quality County Championship at the height of the summer could make for better cricketers, but it won’t keep the bonuses flowing.

Besides, if you think about it, England really has no divine right to be good at this. It is by no means inevitable that England will be good at Test cricket again. This is not Pakistan or India. The game does not live and breathe in our streets or our public spaces or our school system. History and tradition aside, cricket runs no more through the national bloodstream than judo or surfing or esports.

Perhaps there is a close parallel to the turn of the century West Indies: powered by one of its greatest batsmen (for Brian Lara, read Joe Root) and two of its greatest bowlers (for Ambrose and Walsh, read Anderson and Broad), and yet infested with a basic, complacent decadence. In time, they would regain their dignity. They would be competitive. Sometimes they even won. But their true calling, largely driven by commerce and circumstance, would be to produce brilliant short cricketers for the world market. As for Test cricket, the sun had already set and risen elsewhere.

In the short term, of course, England have no greater goal than to invoke the fundamental species pride to make the last two tests vaguely competitive. We weren’t even talking about a win here. A century, a partnership, even a fifth day would be worth it right now. In the longer term, there are meanwhile broader existential questions to be answered. What is this team for? What does it want to be? Why should people care about it? English cricket has toiled for years under its many delusions. Best of all would be to assume this is as bad as it gets.