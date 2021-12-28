What Miami Football Loses By Withdrawing From Sun Bowl





The Miami soccer team announced on Sunday that it would withdraw from the Sun Bowl. Miami had to pull out due to Covid protocols. The Hurricanes are the fifth team this season to withdraw from their game due to Covid. Coaches, players and the Miami football program are all losing the withdrawal from the Sun Bowl. Playing in a bowling game always gives a program the chance to appear nationwide. Miami and Washington state were scheduled to begin at noon Eastern time on Friday. With just over five weeks to go until National Signing Day, the Sun Bowl would have given prospects another chance to watch Miami play. The Hurricanes staff will look very different from the Sun Bowl in the future. Interim head coach Jess Simpson loses a chance to become head coach for the first time. Rob Likens would become Miami’s interim offensive coordinator and Travaris Robinson the temporary defensive coordinator in the Sun Bowl. Todd Stroud took over as interim defense coach for the Sun Bowl to replace Simpson. The Miami staff transition came about due to the resignation of head coach Manny Diaz and former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee who were hired as head coach at SMU. Likens was the wide receiver coach under Lashlee. According to David Lake on the Through the Smoke podcast, some Miami coaches had tested positive for Covid in addition to the players. Besides the coaches losing their chances, several Miami football players will lose a chance at more playing time in the Sun Bowl. Defensive Linemen Jon Ford and Deandre Johnson and wide receiver Charleston Rambo they all opted out of the Sun Bowl before Miami pulled out. Young Miami Defensive Linemen as Five Star Freshmen Leonard Taylor miss a chance at significant snaps. Johnson and Taylor led Miami by 8.5 sacks. Covid restricted Miami practices before the Hurricanes pulled out on Sunday. Miami is also missing the workouts they would have had this week. Without Rambo, the young Miami WRs would have gotten the snaps he left. freshman Romelo Brinson, Jacoby George and brashard smith probably would have received those snaps. The Miami Herald reported on Sunday that the Hurricanes have had only two full practice sessions since the last game of the regular season against Duke on Nov. 27. The depths of Miami appear to have been significantly hampered by Covid. After withdrawing from the Sun Bowl, Miami can continue with the 2022 outdoor season. Mario Cristobal will work to hire his coaching staff and focus on recruiting for National Signing Day on Feb. 2. Cristobal has more work to do evaluating the talent on the Hurricanes roster without having the chance to see the team play live in the Sun Bowl. The 2022 outdoor season is one of transition for the Miami football program.

