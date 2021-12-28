Yale hockey coach Pam Stuper resigns after 17 seasons





Pam Stuper has resigned as Yale Universitys head hockey coach after 17 seasons, the school announced in a release Monday. Stuper has held a position with the USA Field Hockey Foundation as Executive Director and leads all fundraising initiatives. Yale Field Hockey and Yale University have been my life for the past 24 years, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work at a world-class institution with student-athletes, staff, administrators and alums, Stuper said in the explanation. A special thank you to the exceptional leadership and support of former Athletic Director, Tom Beckett, and our current AD, Vicky Chun, for supporting me, our team and program during my last 17 seasons. Stuper is the winningest coach in Yale hockey history with 121 wins. She led the Bulldogs to an Ivy League title in 2011, their first since 1980. The 2009 Stupers team won a total of 12 games, the third-best total in school history, while the 2011 championship team set the school record for goals in a season settled (69). Stuper earned the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Mideast Region Coach of the Year award in 2009. She has coached numerous players to individual awards, including two Ivy League Defensive Players of the Year and an Ivy League Rookie of the Year. Yale has earned the NFHCA National Academic Team honors in each of her 17 seasons as head coach. She has also had multiple Academic All-Ivy League selections, a Rhodes Scholarship finalist, an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship winner, and a Kiphuth Student-Athlete Distinction Award honorary. I am grateful for Pam’s mentorship, leadership and care for her student athletes over the past two decades, Chun said in the statement. Pam brought the excellence she experienced as a top hockey player to the Yale program, achieving the most field hockey wins in the program’s history. She did this while the hockey team was consistently the national leader in the class.

Stuper is a member of the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame. As a player, she participated in three World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998), one Pan American Games (1995) and two Champions Trophy Tournaments (1995, 1997). She was also an alternate for the 1996 US Olympic Team. [email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli

