Race is on to beat funding deadline for talented Nottinghamshire athletes

Aspiring sports stars have until the end of this month to apply for a grant from Nottinghamshire County Councils Talented Athletes fund.

The 50,000 funding pot was launched in November to help the up-and-coming Olympians, Paralympics and Special Olympians in the province overcome potential financial hurdles, such as training and equipment costs.

Grants of up to 1,000 are available for Nottinghamshire athletes who have represented their country at national athletic events over the past 24 months, including a range of Sport England recognized sports from speed skating to swimming and from fencing to table tennis, and until 31 December 2021 to to apply.

Councilor John Cottee, Chairman of the Communities Committee, said: We have a proud sporting history in this county and I am in awe of the dedication of athletes who have adapted to find ways to exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

With everything that has happened over the past year, it’s fantastic that this funding is open to local athletes to apply for up to 1,000 for expenses such as travel, coaching, competition fees and equipment.

With the application deadline fast approaching, I would urge all athletes who meet the criteria, or parents of athletes, to apply for a scholarship as soon as possible.

It can really make a huge difference in helping them reach their potential and ultimately help them overcome some financial challenges.

Paralympic canoeist Emma Wiggs MBE, who won gold for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020 and trains at the National Water Sports Center in Holme Pierrepont Country Park, has also urged athletes to sign up for the fund.

Emma made history at this year’s Paralympic Games when she became the first Briton to become a double paracanoe champion, taking silver in the women’s KL2 and gold in the women’s VL2 event, adding to the gold (KL2) she won in Rio in 2016.

She said: The journey to compete at the highest level can be tough in so many ways, not least the financial pressure to pay for coaching, specialist equipment and travel.

This fund is a great opportunity to help all those aspiring athletic players reach their potential, whether they’re aiming for the Olympics, Paralympics or Special Olympics.

With up to 1,000 available per request, I am pleased that there is increased focus on those participating in parasports who require expensive custom gear, clothing or even higher transportation costs.

Nottinghamshire has a great sporting past with a fantastic future, especially with world class facilities such as Holme Pierrepont on its doorstep.

Emma also thanked the County Council for playing a key role in her success, which was recently recognized at a special event at the National Water Sports Center to celebrate a highly successful Olympic and Paralympic campaign for canoeists representing Great Britain at Tokyo 2020.

The Paralympic canoeists took home seven medals, three gold, one silver and three bronze that topped the medal list.

Of the seven medals earned, six were for athletes who settled at Holme Pierrepont, home to the National Water Sports Centre, which is run by Serco Leisure on behalf of the County Council.

The event was attended by representatives from County Council, British Canoeing and Serco Leisure and speeches were given by Jack Garner, contract manager for the centre, John Coyne CBE, chairman of British Canoeing, Cllr Cottee and Emma.

Emma said: This was an important event, not only celebrating sporting success but also helping to strengthen the already strong relationship British Canoeing has with the people who run the site. I would like to thank Nottinghamshire County Council, Serco Leisure, Jack Garner and his team for their continued support during a very challenging 18 month period.

Facing floods, lockdowns and all sorts of other obstacles, the NWSC team worked tirelessly to ensure athletes always had a place to train, helping us pursue our long-term championship goals.

I’ve had great luck with the National Water Sports Center in Nottingham. I always tell people that for the canoeists and other water sports enthusiasts who train here, this site is our secret weapon.

To apply for a grant from the Talented Athletes fund, go to:Local Communities Fund: Talented Athletes 2021-22 | Nottinghamshire County Council

Funding will be allocated to successful applicants from April 2022.