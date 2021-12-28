Ravichandran Ashwin among four nominees for ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award





Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was shortlisted on Tuesday as one of four nominees for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. The 35-year-old from Chennai broke 52 wickets from eight Tests at an average of 16.23 and also contributed 337 runs with the bat at 28.08 with a century in the senior year. In addition to Ashwin, English skipper Joe Root, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson and Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne were the others nominated for the prestigious award, which recognizes the outstanding achievements and achievements in cricket over the past year. The winner of the prize will be announced on January 24. R Ashwin, one of India’s biggest game winners in the longest format, reaffirmed his authority as one of the world’s top spinners in 2021. Aside from his wizardry with the ball, Ashwin also made invaluable contributions with the bat, the ICC said in a release. Ashwin started the year on a high, scoring a patient with 128 balls 29 against Australia in the Sydney Test. His partnership with Hanuma Vihari helped India achieve a memorable draw that kept the series level at 1-1. At home to England, Ashwin was named Player of the Series after claiming 32 wickets from four matches at 14.72, while also contributing 189 runs with the bat. The off-spinner had also taken four wickets in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand on a seam-friendly wicket in Southampton. After passing all four Tests in England, Ashwin shone in the home series against New Zealand and won another Player of the Series award after taking 14 wickets in two matches at 11.36am, while also taking some handy punches in the Kanpur test. The ICC Awards will include a total of 13 individual recognitions, as well as five Team of the Year announcements for each format for both men’s and women’s cricket. The other individual categories include Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy Men’s Cricketer of the Year, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Women’s Cricketer of the Year, ODI Men’s Cricketer of the Year, ODI Women’s Cricketer of the Year, Men’s T20I Men’s Cricketer of the Year, Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, Spirit of Cricket Award and Referee of the Year. The nominees for each of the first seven categories will be announced Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, according to ICC. Each of those seven categories has a shortlist of four nominees, made up of players who have delivered the most impressive performances in the period considered – from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The nominees are determined by the Awards panel, made up of prominent cricket journalists and broadcasters from around the world, along with Geoff Allardice, the CEO of the ICC. The top body said the winners for each category will be announced in January, while the official ICC teams of the year will be announced on January 17 and 18. The individual prizes for women’s cricket will be announced on January 23. The men’s awards, as well as the Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year awards, will be announced on January 24, it said.

