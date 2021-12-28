Monday Night Football: Miami Dolphins beat the hapless New Orleans Saints





The Dolphins have managed to make a comeback in the postseason picture, creating a small piece of NFL history in the process.

Monday’s win in New Orleans, Louisiana, saw the Dolphins become the first team in NFL history to lose a run of seven games and win seven games in the same season. The last time the Dolphins won seven consecutive games was in 1985.

With no 22 players due to Covid-19 protocols, the Saints handed Ian Book his NFL quarterback debut, but the 23-year-old had a rough night as the Dolphins’ defense racked up eight sacks against him.

While Book struggled — he completed 12 of 20 passes and threw two interceptions — Jaylen Waddle’s rookie season with Miami Dolphins is getting stronger.

With 10 receptions in Monday’s game, Waddle now stands on 96 catches this season and just five short of the all-time rookie record of 101 — set by Anquan Boldin in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals. “In terms of importance, I wouldn’t say it’s something I have my mind set on,” Waddle told the NFL website, when asked about Boldin’s record. “I’m all for it as long as it comes with some wins. Of course it would be pretty cool because NFL is a special league so anything in this league to have a record in is always big.” READ: As the Dallas Cowboys riot, tempers flare on the sidelines of the Washington Football Team Waddle has also weighed in with five touchdowns this season, including one in Monday’s game. Waddle, an Alabama product, was selected sixth overall by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft and has built a great playing relationship with former college teammate Tua Tagovailoa. “I’m not a ghost, so I’m not going to say that I foresaw Jaylen’s future,” Tagovailoao said of Waddle’s start in the NFL. “Obviously I knew he had a lot of potential because he could just play with him in Alabama…and he did a really good job leading up to the training camp. “You can just see his development in his understanding of news coverage, his understanding of opening up quickly to man cover and then blitz man and so on. I think he’s done a great job for us.” READ: Joe Burrow says he wasn’t offended by gold jacket comments, but Bengals QB hints they were on his mind at a stunning performance In addition to Waddle’s touchdown, Miami’s points came from a 28-yard pick-six from Nik Needham and two field goals from Jason Sanders. The National Football League had 96 of its players test positive for Covid-19 on Monday, according to the league. With a further 10 positive tests among players over the weekend, a total of 106 players have been placed on the league’s Reserve/Covid-19 list since Christmas.

Kevin Dotson contributed to this report.

