Tennis: Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive for Australian Open – Omnisports – Sport





Novak Djokovic played in the ATP Cup last year, but will not be able to this year. AFP

There has been serious doubt as to whether world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia as he declined to confirm whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic they were “99 percent” sure he would not play in the ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serb has yet to withdraw from the team event, which kicks off in Sydney on Saturday with Djokovic recruited to face Norway’s Casper Ruud on opening day. “We have not heard anything about any withdrawals from Team Serbia for the ATP Cup,” said a spokesman. Tennis Australia has organized charter flights to bring international stars to Melbourne and Sydney, the first arriving on Tuesday. The Australian Open defender Osaka was among those who landed but Djokovic was not on board, TA said. Players can also choose to fly commercially. Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic could win a record 21st Grand Slam title if he plays at Melbourne Park, but to enter Australia he and his entourage must be vaccinated. The 34-year-old has previously expressed his opposition to the vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that Djokovic was unlikely to play at the Australian Open and accused the organizers of “blackmail”. The ATP Cup has already been hit by several players testing positive for Covid, including Russia’s number five in the world Andrey Rublev and Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov from Canada. Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal, who would play a warm-up in Melbourne next week, also contracted the virus. They all played in a practice tournament in Abu Dhabi this month. Three female players at the same event also tested positive: Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur. Tennis Australia has organized the charter flights to minimize the risk of contracting the virus during the journey, requiring all passengers to provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours before flying. The Australian Open kicks off on January 17. (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.) Short link:



