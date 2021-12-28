World Junior Championships: three stars from December 27

Matt Zambonin/HHOF-IIHF Images

What a day in Alberta.

The Finns defeated an understaffed Austrian team with Brad Lambert, the candidate for the NHL draft for 2022, who continued his strong performance at the U-20 event by three more points, including an impressive goal that showcased both his high speed and silky smoothness. showed hands. Russian superprospect Matvei Michkov was again among their best players, scoring a goal with some nice tight hands.

First Star – G Jesper Wallstedt | Sweden

Jesper Wallstedt was an absolute STAR! The Minnesota Wild forward made 48 saves before the shutout in a game in which the spirited and young Slovakian squad wanted to put their name on the map with a stellar performance over one of the best hockey nations in the world. Unfortunately for them, Jesper Wallstedt had other plans for them. Make no mistake, Slovakia was the better team tonight, from start to finish. They just didn’t have Wallstedt.

While Wallstedt made incredible saves throughout the game, there was a series of saves – along with some keyshot blocks – on a five-on-three that turned into a six-on-four when Slovakia pulled their keeper. With just over 12 minutes left in the third, Swedish blueliner Leo Lööf hit Slovakian defender Šimon Nemec high and was thrown out of the game and awarded a large penalty. This left the Swedes understaffed for a full five minutes and when a delay in the match penalty put them down by two. Wallstedt showed that he is the best goalkeeper in the world with the otherworldly ability to see the game one step ahead, take the correct reading and calmly make any save that is asked of him.

Wallstedt’s uncanny ability to look like a literal goaltending robot with his incredible technical skill in the net was on full display. He is truly a special talent and more mature than his years in the fold. He was great in the SHL against men and his performance both this year and last year at the world’s most important junior event was outstanding. Not only is he a remarkable netminder, but his mask is a really cool tribute to Swedish goalkeeping legend Henrik Lundqvist.

Second star – G Florian Bugl | Germany

The German team was singing enthusiastically after the game and Florian Bugl was a big reason why. Named player of the game, Bugl made big save after big save. The young German netminder had the kind of play that makes you think some scout is going to bang the table on draft day and push for the 19-year-old goalkeeper.

By stopping 39 or 40 shots in this one, Bugl has helped Germany immensely when it comes to securing a quarter-final spot. The only mistake by the 6’0” goalkeeper came when the Czech side were in the power play when Jan Mysak got a bounce and got a bit of luck to beat Bugl. His glove hand was fantastic, he made some great saves throughout the game. He moved well in his fold and never really let the Czech side feel like they were coming into this game, despite the only goal he managed to score.

Germany’s fate is in their hands when it comes to qualifying for a quarter-final berth. With a win over the Austrian team on New Year’s Eve, they could secure third place in Group A, a game that many believed could decide who would have to play in the relegation game before relegation was knocked off the table this year due to COVID. Bugl was the starter in the World Juniors last year and may have earned the job again this year.

Third star – W Ville Koivunen | Finland

The Finns have looked good to start the World Juniors and Carolina Hurricanes’ prospect Ville Koivunen has been a key driver with two games. The young attacker plays the game with such a strong sense of where his teammates are and where there are opportunities to exploit his opponents. He has above average tools, but nothing that really stands out as special other than his diagnostic ability all over the ice.

He was a total of three times on the scoresheet, twice in the goals column. Koivunen opened the scoring after about three and a half minutes. With linemate Brad Lambert circling the Austrian net, Koivunen streaked into the slot just as Lambert emerged from behind the net. Lambert put the puck on his wristband and Koivunen made no mistake. He also scored the first goal of the third period to put the Finns 5-1 and really start the defeat. While Lambert drove a puck onto the net front, Koivunen grabbed the puck and put a spinning backhand into the net for his second of the night.

However, he also served the puck with a smooth backhand feed from a great forecheck behind the Austrian net. Koivunen found the puck after Lambert and an Austrian defender were pinned to the boards and found Helenius in the groove for an easy goal for the hulking Finnish forward. The Koivunen-Helenius-Lambert line was one of the most dangerous in the World Juniors and the trio shows no signs of slowing down.