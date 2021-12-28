Kirt Chantharit Re-elected President of Cambodia Table Tennis Federation





General Kirt Chantharit was re-elected to lead the Cambodia Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) for another four years. Chantharit was elected to lead the organization again a few days ago at the CTTF General Assembly at the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) headquarters in Phnom Penh. The new 17-member CTTF executive committee also includes Lieutenant General Doung Heng, First Vice Chairman; Te Sok Hong, Second Vice-Chairman; and Sun Sothearith, Secretary General. The new mandate for the CTTF officers will run from 2021 to 2025. Sothearith said that despite the difficult situation everyone faces, the Federation has achieved many things during its previous mandates. We have worked very hard to promote and develop table tennis in Cambodia. Our efforts have yielded positive results, he emphasized. According to him, there are now 24 table tennis clubs and associations in Cambodia, with more than 170 male and female athletes. The Federation now also has 25 local umpires/umpires and one international umpire/referee. The CTTF had also established a Technical Committee to train athletes and officials for local and international table tennis competitions, according to Sothearith. In October last year, the CTTF hosted the 2020 National Table Tennis Championship amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 173 players and officials from 23 clubs in Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kandal, Kampong Cham and Phnom Penh took part in the National Championship. In the past, Cambodia has also hosted the 16th SEA Table Tennis Championship. According to local media, more than 120 players from Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines competed in that tournament. For his part, Chantharit said he is determined to continue his mission to promote and develop the sport here. I thank everyone, especially the members of the Executive Committee, for their support, he said. Chantharit said the 7th mandate is very important, especially as it coincides with hosting the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. We are determined to get better results for Cambodia this time, said Chantharit, who is also the director general of immigration. Table tennis is one of the sports Cambodia has a good chance of winning medals at the SEA Games, sports observers said. In 2014, Cambodian table tennis players won four gold and bronze medals at the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Championships. Two years later, Cambodia won a bronze medal in table tennis at the ASEAN School Games. NOCC President Thong Khon, NOCC Secretary General Vath Chamroeun and Ouk Sothecheyat, Director General of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, also attended the meeting.

