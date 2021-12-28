Ashes MCG: England cricket stars are criticized for hiding in dressing room after losing to Australia

England’s cricketing stars have been criticized for hiding in the dressing room after their embarrassing defeat to Ashes.

Captain Joe Root was the only player to take the field after England were knocked out for 68 in the MCG on Tuesday morning.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the other players should have stood by him on the pitch as he answered questions from former player and pundit Adam Gilchrist.

“Which I didn’t like, when Joe Root did the press and did the interview with Gilly, and I didn’t see any other English players there. I didn’t like that,” Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

“I didn’t like the England players going straight to the dressing room. They are ashamed.

‘And of course you’re ashamed. You just underperformed, you just got thrown out for 68. Show your face, get on the field, support your captain.

‘The captain is now going to answer all questions, he has. Well, his team has to be by his side even in difficult times.”

TOP SPIN AT THE TEST This was England’s ninth Test defeat in 2021 – the most on a calendar. Previously they had lost eight in 1984, 1986, 1993 and 2016. They have now lost 12 of their last 13 Tests in Australia since winning 3-1 in 2010-11. England equaled their own world record for most Test Ducks in a calendar year – 54 in 1998. Twenty different players contributed to the catch, led by Rory Burns’ six and Ollie Robinson’s five. Their total of 68 was the lowest in Australia since March 1904, when they were laid off for 61, including in Melbourne. Joe Root finished the year with 1,708 test runs on 61 – just two less than Viv Richards’ 1976 aggregate for the West Indies. The only one to play above them is Pakistani Mohammad Yousuf, who scored 1,788 in 2006. Next on England’s list, way back, is Burns, with 530. The only other player to average over 30 is Dawid Malan (308 runs out of 34). Scott Boland’s second six-for-seven figures were the joint-second-best six-for in Test history, behind West Indian fast bowler Jermaine Lawson’s six-for-three against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2002-03. England sailor Arthur Gilligan also took six for seven, in his first Test as captain, against South Africa at Edgbaston in 1924.

England slumped to a humiliating defeat on the third morning at the MCG, taking a pitiful 68 as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead and held onto the Ashes in spectacular fashion.

The tourists resumed at 31 for four and needed 51 more to avoid an innings defeat, with Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the fold and England fans praying for the miracle these days feel their only path to victory.

Instead, the last six for 22 tumbled as Scott Boland, Australia’s 32-year-old debutant, took a barely credible six for seven, and England sank to their lowest total in Australia since March 1904, when they made 61, also in Melbourne .

Their latest surrender included England’s 53rd and 54th test stones of 2021, tying their own world record set in 1998. They are now a laughing stock and assuming there are no more complications with Covid, there are two more tests to come.

This could get even messier, and it seems unimaginable now that heads aren’t rolling when this tour fiasco is finally put out of its misery.

England’s predictable procession continued into the fifth over of the third morning, when Starc threw Ben Stokes for 11 with a ball that cut back through the gate to make it 46 for five.

Then it was the Boland show. He already had numbers of two for one after the second night, and now that he is invading his home country, he won a marginal lbw decision against Jonny Bairstow.

Moments later, the big came, when Root aimed a lopsided drive out and was caught by David Warner on the first slip for 28. That gave him a calendar year catch of 1,708 runs at 61 a mammoth 1,178 ahead of England’s next-most prolific test batsman, Rory Burns.

The England captain trudged away a beaten man. He has been heroic this year, but the same cannot be said of his teammates. Root must be really exhausted.

His death accelerated that of England. Mark Wood bounced back to Boland before catching Ollie Robinson on the third slip.

And it was all over when Cameron Green, 80 minutes in the morning, threw Jimmy Anderson. Australia had won by an innings and 14, and fully deserved the acclaim of the crowd.

