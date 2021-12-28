For just the second time in seven seasons, the College Football Playoff includes three teams that failed to qualify the previous season. Given that four

Alabama, Clemson, the state of Ohio and Oklahoma.

Football Bowl Subdivision-level programming accounts for 66 percent of all-time bids, this year's playoff offers a palate cleanser for fans desperate for new blood. That half of the new representation comes from the most winning college football team of all time need not diminish the novelty of the moment.

So how will the semifinals shake out? Let’s break down the matchups.

Band Story: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 3:30 p.m. Easter December 31 Alabama Category Cincinnati 12-1 file 13-0 88.8 Total efficiency 83.8 1 Strength of record rank 4 Bryce Young Start QB Desmond Ridder 88.9 QB QBR . start 75.4 2 QB QBR Rank Start 25 Pass attack Greatest EPA Strength Pass defense Rush attack Biggest EPA Weakness Pass attack 71% 538 prediction to make national title game 29% The EPA’s strengths and weaknesses relate to each team’s highest and lowest ranked unit according to EPA per game, between pass offensive, rush offensive, pass defense, and rush defense. Source: ESPN Stats & Information Group

Just because of its inclusion in the playoff, the 2021 Cincinnatis season will be remembered as a historic season. It took eight years for a Group of five team is admitted to college football’s most exclusive party. And only by being the last one left undefeated FBS team did the Bearcats, who were notably left out? play-off from last year, hit a ticket.

Marginalizing Cincy as the lucky challenger is both inaccurate and disrespectful. The Bearcats are gone 44-6 over the past four seasons under coach Luke Fickell. They have won consecutive conference championships and in October they have crashed Notre Dame double digits in South Bend.

As a reward, the greenest contestant takes on the most experienced when Cincinnati takes on the dynastic Alabama Crimson Tide at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Alabama has beaten its opponents by a total of 2,750 points since the first year of the playoff. The Tide recently appeared as an underdog in 93 games; that won’t be the case on New Years Eve.

led by the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in the program’s history, Alabama’s offense has overcome pieces of inconsistent play. Bryce Young’s most recent appearance was a career best performance against the nation’s top defense in which he rallied 461 meters of a QB’s total offense and highest adjusted Quarterback Rating (QBR) in a playoff-era conference championship game. Young figures to work with narrow windows while staring down, perhaps the best corner back tandem in the country Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant and projected first-rounder Ahmad Sauce Gardner. Bearcats highest pass defense posted the seventh lowest adjusted defensive QBR (29.2) and allowed the second lowest adjusted completion percentage (59.1). No team in the country has forced more sales than the Bearcats (33).

A performance with eight pockets their win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game offers more hope for the Bearcats, who must pressure the QB against the tide. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, Alabamas offensive line, which has been suspicious all season, completed in form against Georgia.

It was the first time all season that the Bulldogs failed at an average of 3.4 sacks pick up a bag.



Will . patrols the other side of the ball the terminator Anderson, who is considered by many to be the nations leading defender. While not a finalist for the Heisman, Anderson somehow ended up with the third most votes in first place, and he won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the NCAA’s top defender. He has a leading 15.5 bags and 69 presses and an FBS record 32.5 tackles for loss. He did things you weren’t really ready for, Arkansas offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said from Anderson.

Cincinnati comes in as the lesser team on both sides of the ball, but they do have a projected first round choose QB Desmond Ridder, who leads all playoff signal callers in air yards per attempt (9.97) and adjusted completion rate (74.4 percent).

A Cincinnati win in the Cotton Bowl might not tear the proverbial doors of a room that has long barred such teams from national title talks, but it would disrupt the sports status quo in ways few results can.

Band Story: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia Capital One Orange Bowl, 7:30 PM on December 31 Michigan Category Georgia 12-1 file 12-1 86.3 Total efficiency 95.3 2 Strength of record rank 3 Cade McNamara Start QB Stetson Bennett 77.3 QB QBR . start 86.8 20 QB QBR Rank Start 4 Rush attack Greatest EPA Strength Pass defense Pass attack Biggest EPA Weakness Rush attack 38% 538 prediction to make national title game 62% The EPA’s strengths and weaknesses relate to each team’s highest and lowest ranked unit according to EPA per game, between pass offensive, rush offensive, pass defense, and rush defense. Source: ESPN Stats & Information Group

The Orange Bowl will be a feast for former linemen and admirers of line-of-scrimmage violence.

below Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, the Wolverines have adopted ground game tendencies not seen in Ann Arbor since dual-threat QB Denard Robinson was tasked with pretty much everything in 2011. The teams run rate is nearly 20 percentage points higher than last season, and much of the game goes through great running back Hassan Haskins, who has grabbed the ball more to the center than any Power Five who has run back this season.

Ground-and-pound has been fertile for the corn and blue. Michigan has scored 39 hasty touchdowns Haskins had five in the teams, Ohio State win and lead all playoff teams in expected points added per rush (0.14).

That strategy may be difficult to execute against Georgia’s fearsome defenses led by bednarik and Abroad prize winner Jordan Davis and Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean. The Bulldogs allow only half a meter of rushing before making the best contact with the nation and have missed fewer tackles than any other team at major conferences. Ball carriers have scored against the defense of Georgia only three times all season.

Before the Bulldogs lost to the tide in a year Burst of the SEC Title Game, nothing had really worked against the Georgia defense, who is second in defensive success rate and scored in a variety of all-time stats.

when he isn’t to be interrogated as the Bulldogs’ starting QB, Stetson Bennett IV was reliably below center. With a clean bag, his 91.7 QBR ranks second in the country, a rating higher than Youngs. But a clean bag may be hard to find: Bennett will have his hands full with Heisman finalist and potential No. 1 choice Aidan Hutchinson stares at him all night.

No one has read properly about Michigan, which started the season not ranked for the first time since 2015 and has covered the spread 11 times this season. The Wolverines are a whopping plus-137.5 points against the spread, by far the highest total in the nation and the seventh highest margin of coverage through 13 games of any team during the playoff era.

A playoff field with Alabama and Georgia may not be the most surprising result, but the reality arguably de least egalitarian sport with new faces in 2021 is cause for celebration. Recall that when FiveThirtyEight rolled out its prediction for the first time this season, on September 28, Michigan and Cincinnati each had less than a 20 percent chance of qualifying. If chaos is the coveted experience for college athletics fans, the College Football Playoff has disappointed spectators for nearly a decade. So the 2021 season has delivered a slightly refreshing crop of entrants that could disrupt the sport when it matters most.

