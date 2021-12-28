US Olympic men’s hockey team names Vanbiesbrouck GM, Quinn coach





called American hockey John Vanbiesbrouck as general manager and David Quinn as head coach of the 2022 Olympic men’s ice hockey team. Vanbiesbrouck and Quinn replace Bill Guerin and Mike Sullivan after the NHL chose not to participate in the February tournament. John and David have been involved in our 2022 Olympic process and are well positioned to transition into their new role, Pat Kelleher, Executive Director of USA Hockey. said in a statement. Now that the NHL decided not to compete in the Olympics, they were fortunate to have the significant experience they brought in to help shape and guide our Olympic men’s team. The Olympic men’s roster with 25 players could be announced in mid-January. USA Hockey makes controversial choice with Vanbiesboruck as Olympic GM After USA Hockey’s appointment of John Vanbiesbrouck as GM of the 2022 Olympic men’s ice hockey team, many people noticed that in 2003, Vanbiesbrouck resigned from a job as head coach of OHL after using a racial slur to refer to Trevor Daley. I used the N-word instead of calling him Trevor, Vanbiesbrouck said in 2003. I just used it without thinking. daley temporary leave the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds after hearing that Vanbiesbrouck referred to him with that slur. (Daley went on to win two Stanley Cups with the Penguins and play 1,058 regular-season NHL games.) In 2018, USA Hockey hired Vanbiesbrouck as its deputy director of hockey operations. After being hired, Vanbiesbrouck directed his comments to Daley in 2018. I’m very sorry,Vanbiesbrouck said in 2018. It’s not who I am, it doesn’t define me as a person and I don’t have any prejudices in me, and it never will happen again. The press release touts Vanbiesbroucks partners with USA Hockey and notes how the USA has improved its position as a global power in sport. This continues an oddly polarizing set of GM options for the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team. As you may remember, Stan Bowman resigned as the original GM when details of the Blackhawks sexual assault case emerged. While Guerin did not resign from that GM post, he was also part of a lawsuit regarding how the Penguins handled allegations of sexual assault within the organization during his time as assistant GM. (The lawsuit was eventually settled.) Quinn takes over from Sullivan as head coach While Vanbiesbrouck is a controversial choice, it’s not surprising that USA Hockey has named David Quinn as head coach. The former Rangers head coach was initially named as part of the Sullivans staff. He was an assistant to the men’s team at the 2007, 2012 and 2016 World Championships. He was also an assistant to the women’s national team in 2005, helping them to a pair of silver medals at the 1999 and 2000 Women’s World Championships. Chances are, Sullivan is delighted to have David Quinn serve as his replacement. The two made a connection as teammates at Boston University. Without a doubt, Quinn will do his job for him with no NHL players available for the 2022 Winter Olympics. USA Hockey Noticed that the team is expected to consist of Americans who play professionally in Europe and the US (excluding the NHL), along with American college players. James OBrienis a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Give him a call[email protected]or follow him on Twitter@cyclelikesedins.

