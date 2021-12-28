Scottish Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley shares adorable dog training video





SCOTS Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley shares an adorable training moment with her dog. The 32-year-old recorded a video of her dog Poppy yesterday after teaching him to play table tennis, and joked that she was training her for Paris 2024. Miley, from Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, filmed her dog waiting for instruction. Off camera, you can hear the Commonwealth Games double champion say, Poppy, grab the bat. Without hesitation, the cute dog turns to the table tennis bat behind her and takes it in her mouth. Poppy stood in position, wagging her tail quickly as Miley says, good girl. She is told to wait before the swimmer throws a table tennis ball at the bat. The ball hits the bat in the dog’s mouth and bounces out of sight of the camera. The adorable video was posted on Twitter by Miley, who wrote: Guess what, Paris 2024 in table tennis? Maybe we should practice moving our feet a little more. The post has received dozens of likes after it was posted last night. This isn’t the first time the Olympian has posted videos of her training her dog to perform human-like tricks. During the pandemic, she began training Poppy to help improve and maintain her mental health. The first new trick of this kind of dog was learning to read. The Scottish dog owner filmed her doing tricks that she had to read from cards. Miley was part of two impressive Scottish swimming teams that won 7 and 10 medals respectively at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014. She took gold in the individual medley at both Games in New Delhi and Glasgow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deadlinenews.co.uk/2021/12/28/scots-olympic-swimmer-hannah-miley-shares-adorable-training-moment-with-dog/

