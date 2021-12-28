Sports
Eagles Nick Sirianni on Jonathan Gannon and NFL Recruiting Cycle
As the NFL recruiting cycle gears up to reboot, it wasn’t long before Jonathan Gannon’s name was thrown into the mix.
Will Gannon be a real head coach candidate this off-season?
We will see.
But Nick Sirianni thinks he’s good at it.
I think Jonathan would be a great head coach, Sirianni said. I really wouldn’t make a joke there and say, he would be terrible because I really want to keep him here because I think so much of him.
But I think, again, he would be great, for the same reasons I hired him as the defensive coordinator, for the same reasons I think he would be a really good head coach.
After a pretty bad start, the Eagles defense has been great for the past eight weeks and, believe it or not, this is now a top 11 defense in points allowed and top five in yards allowed. So maybe it’s not crazy to think that other teams will notice.
And remember, when the Eagles hired Gannon as their defensive coordinator, it wasn’t hard. There was interest in Gannon throughout the league and it certainly felt like if he hadn’t become the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia, he would have been the defensive coordinator elsewhere.
When the Eagles hired Sirianni, one of the reasons they gave was the staff he had lined up to join him. The DC was probably a big part of that.
Success comes with a price in the NFL. And when a team is successful, the coaching staff becomes a target. It happened to the Eagles throughout the Andy Reid years and it happened after the Super Bowl run in 2017 when Frank Reich was hired by the Colts. Thus, Sirianni became an offensive coordinator.
So he gets it.
When people on your staff and people in the building get such opportunities or are called that, of course it means you’re doing good things, Sirianni said.
And so that’s the plan. That’s what you always want as a coach, that your coaches get the opportunities because you’ve done well.
The way I’d deal with it is kind of like I think I’m going back to the situations I’ve been through. Of course, I always wanted to make sure I had done my job for the team I was working for at the time, before doing anything to prepare for any head coaching opportunities.
Sirianni brought up a specific case in 2018 when a team apparently wanted to interview him, but the interview conflicted with a match. He didn’t name which team, but there were eight teams that had head coaching vacancies during the off-season. The Colts eventually lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.
That experience will lead to the way Sirianni navigates these waters as the head coach and the boss of coaches that could spark interest elsewhere.
My suggestion to our coaches has always been to make sure you are ready before the season even starts for your head coaching opportunities, Sirianni said. Again, because this is an experience that I have had the pleasure of living. That way, when you’re in season, your only focus is on winning that football game and doing what we need to do to help the organization we’re in right now. So that’s my message to these guys.
