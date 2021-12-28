Australia Celebrates Scott Boland’s Prolific Boxing Day Test Debut

Loading In the beginning there was none of that. Half a dozen years ago, Boland fought for his place in a powerful Victorian pace attack alongside Peter Siddle, James Pattinson and Chris Tremain. He learned from them, including volatile Australian players John Hastings and Clint McKay. But if he ever had Australian prospects, he thought they were dead then. Until five years ago, Boland didn’t even know he had Native blood. Then his family traced a missing branch on his mother’s side and found it. He was from the Gulidjan tribe in western Victoria. Without making a great show, because he never makes a great show, he embraced it. In 2018, he, Christian and Short were members of an Indigenous team that toured England on the original team’s centenary. In Harrow in the Western Districts, Mullagh’s hometown, he met Duarte and shared stories. Everyone’s terrain is special and different. That’s been a bit of an Indigenous lesson for the rest of Australia lately. Boland’s ground was and is the MCG. He has now taken over 100 first-class wickets there, averaging 16. Hold that thought. That’s what the voters did.

Scott Boland poses with the Mullagh Medal. Credit:Getty Images It had been less than two months since fate began to conspire as they only do in myths and fables. Boland is in quarantine for two weeks in an Australian camp on the Gold Coast. What struck Captain Cummins then was his composure. An experienced player is so valuable because they are so equal, he said. They have experienced the highs and lows of a professional career. He was brilliant in the squad. But it had been less than two weeks since Boland was added to the Australian squad as an emergency in the event of an injury or COVID emergency. It wasn’t until Christmas Eve that selector Tony Dodemaide told him he would be playing Boxing Day. Calm? He may be big, but Bolands’ legs were shaking and he himself admitted his mind was foggy. At lunch on Boxing Day, he could barely breathe. Fortunately, Andrew McDonald, his longtime Victorian coach, now an Australian assistant, was on site. He noted that I was a little hesitant in my first two bouts, Boland said. He just wanted me to increase my ramp speed, which is essential for me when I play well. A first innings wicket brought him into play.

Besides, this was the MCG, its territory, its territory. Being so familiar with the ground made me feel more comfortable debuting here, and you know how far you have to go to bowl here, he said. You know how it bounces. Being a Victorian it’s different in a terrain like the Gabba because you have to find your height. I feel like I have now found my natural height here and it has worked well for the past few years. Here comes Scott Boland. There goes Joe Root. There goes England. Credit:Quin Rooney, Getty Images That wasn’t all. This was the MCG field, but supercharged. Boland then became Boland-plus. The red carpet kept rolling out for him as only in fairy tales and myths. On Tuesday, Starc and Cummins softened an already putty-like England setup for him. That’s not to say his performance was a fluke. With his well-practiced MCG lengths, he continued to straighten the ball past the English bats. He left prolific England captain Joe Root helpless to prevent a catch from slipping. You don’t just do that.

Mitch Starc lights the fuse and removes Ben Stokes. Credit:Robert Cianflone, Getty Images Nevertheless, Boland took all seven wickets to win him man-of-the-match in the span of just 29 balls in two innings. It was a hit and run by Ashes. His second digits read 4-1-7-6. Even in junior cricket in Melbourne’s southern suburbs, he’s had such a comeback. He was still rubbing the ball, but he should have rubbed his eyes. Figuratively he was. Everybody was. It wasn’t too surprising, said Cummins, who himself was a little shocked to find himself an Ashes-winning captain. He did what the selectors chose him for. We knew he was going to do a great job for us in the MCG. Well, maybe not 6/7. Boland won’t have another day like this. He may never get a pitch like that again. The total of runs for this match was the fewest ever for an MCG Astest, and Australias 267 was the third lowest score to take an innings win in any Test. Even the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) suspects this may have been a slight overcorrection to its old notoriously flat self. Boland may not even play in next weeks fourth Test in Sydney. He is the seventh seam bowler used by Australia in these three Tests, and they could all be available next week. Australia is as brimming with bowling opportunities as England is devoid of batting, in what has become an unhappily one-sided Ashes series. It’s one of those days as a captain when I’m glad I’m not a selector, Cummins said. Good luck to them.