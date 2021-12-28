Don’t expect Michigan football to turn its attack on historically good Georgia into Orange Bowl

THERE IS A VERDICT in boxing, styles argue. If that’s the case, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said, expect the Capital One Orange Bowl to be a “heavyweight matchup” of “smashmouth” football teams — the No. 18 rushing offense versus the No. 2 rushing defense.

Michigan makes no secret that it wants to be physically up front on offense and carry defenses while running, led by Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, who have a combined 2,227 rushing yards this season. Georgia, chasing 340-pound, All-American nose tackle Jordan Davis, tries to take the run away and then go after the quarterback.

“It’s going to be a train wreck inside,” Gattis said of the Orange Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN/ESPN app).

When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reached out to Gattis after the end of the 2018 season, he made an offer to the then Alabama receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator: Come here, he said, and “you’re going to get your offence.”

Oddly enough, the product on the field today doesn’t look much like what many Michigan supporters imagined when Gattis was hired. The offense appears to be built more around Harbaugh’s brand of conservative bully than Gattis’ modern dispersion concepts.

But Gattis doesn’t make holes. It’s still his offense, just… different. It’s been three long years in Ann Arbor, Michigan, when his appointment was questioned at first, criticized halfway through, and now, finally, celebrated. This Was a Year of Justification — Gattis won the Broyles Award this season, given to college football’s best assistant coach, as the school made its first trip to the College Football Playoff.

So don’t expect Michigan to change its game plan much to counter Georgia.

If there was any doubt, Harbaugh was pictured a week ago in a shirt with bold letters that might as well have broadcast their strategy ahead of time: “RUN THE DAMN BALL.”

Josh Gattis this season won the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football, after a few difficult years in Michigan. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

GATTIS WAS SUPPOSED to be the one to breathe life into what had been a stagnant offense in Michigan during Harbaugh’s first four seasons as head coach. Good but not great — the Wolverines averaged 9.5 wins, but couldn’t beat arch-rival Ohio State — Michigan needed someone to come in and drag the old-fashioned Harbaugh into the 21st century.

Rather than try to win time for possession, the Wolverines under Gattis vowed not to creep and pick up the pace. Rather than relying solely on professional formations with one or two receivers and the quarterback below the middle, they would put the quarterback in the shotgun and use sets with three and four receivers.

The changing of the guard would be exciting. It even came with a clever tagline: “Speed ​​in space.”

The slogan, which Gattis came up with, popped up everywhere. Michigan’s graphics department created a phone wallpaper for fans to download featuring an astronaut in a blue and yellow winged helmet soaring over the moon. The school printed shirts, which Gattis shot from a T-shirt gun during a February 2019 basketball game.

Gattis leaned forward and tweeted the hashtag “#SpeedInSpace” 33 times in 2019, including once alongside a video he shot from a boat on the waters of Cape Town, South Africa.

But after a debut season in which the offense in Michigan was okay but never really took off, the hashtag disappeared from Gattis’ tweets.

Then, in 2020, everything that could go wrong for Michigan football. Going 2-4 was bad, but the record didn’t tell the whole story as the offense was a paltry 66th in points per game, Joe Milton III struggled as a quarterback and had to be banked in favor of Cade McNamara, and the last of the team’s three games were all canceled due to COVID-19.

There wasn’t much optimism heading into 2021. The Wolverines weren’t ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25, Milton left through the transfer portal, and there was more buzz about McNamara’s backup, freshman JJ McCarthy, than McNamara himself.

Offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis would later revel in how an oddsmaker predicted the team’s chances of winning the Big Ten Championship by 2%.

‘But you know,’ said Vastardis, ‘we believe in each other.’

Michigan handily won the season opener against Western Michigan, but it didn’t exactly look promising as McNamara attempted just 11 passes and the team’s most experienced receiver, Ronnie Bell, was lost to a knee injury for a year.

The first month of the season seemed to be a mirage. Yes, Michigan went 4-0, but it had only beaten Western Michigan, Washington, Northern Illinois and Rutgers, and McNamara hadn’t even attempted 20 passes in a game.

But then came victories against Wisconsin, Nebraska and Northwestern. After losing to Michigan State, the Wolverines didn’t fold. They defeated Indiana and Penn State.

With each passing week, things started to set in: This defensive, running-focused team could be the real deal, even without McNamara and the passing game at the wheel at all times.

Who cares that McNamara threw only 159 yards and no touchdowns against then No. 2 Ohio State? Michigan ran fine for 297 yards and six touchdowns, winning at home with 15 points.

This wasn’t #SpeedInSpace, not even close. Michigan does not have a single player in the top 100 nationally in receiving yards or in the top 200 in receptions. The attack isn’t particularly fast, going a full 7 seconds a game slower than Tennessee, and it stays huddled 40.9% of the time.

This was more like fighting in a phone booth and winning. Powered by Haskins and Corum, Michigan is third among all Power 5 teams in rush attempts. Last week it won the Joe Moore Award, which is presented to the best front line in the country.

After beating Iowa and winning the school’s first Big Ten championship since 2004, Corum recalled an interview from a year earlier in which Gattis seemed to indicate he wasn’t focused on running. Corum said this has not been a problem this season as Gattis committed himself to playing the ball early and has not looked back.

Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil sheds light on another team motto: PSP

“That’s physical, smart, exactly,” he said. “And as you can see, the first word is physical. That’s exactly how we play football here. That’s what we want to do. That’s what we teach our boys, and that’s how it will be.”

GATTIS APPEARS ON the brink of tears as he took home the Broyles Award.

Gattis appeared at the awards luncheon in Little Rock, Arkansas earlier this month, recalling how Harbaugh took a risk by hiring him. Not only would he become one of the few Black offensive coordinators in the Power 5, he would because he had never been a primary player before.

During his acceptance speech, Gattis acknowledged the patience of Athletic Director Warde Manuel and Chief of Staff Doug Gnodtke. When Michigan went 2-4 last season, they could have chosen to clean the house and didn’t.

Gattis thanked them for “giving them a chance to eradicate this wave.”

“We really believed we could do it,” he said.

But the biggest thanks went to Harbaugh. After last season, Harbaugh chose not to bring back six of his assistants and stayed with Gattis.

“They didn’t believe we belonged there,” Gattis said. “They didn’t believe I belonged there. They didn’t believe I was the right man to lead our offensive program, and I am eternally grateful to Coach Harbaugh for believing in me.”

That belief seems to be seeping through in the play-off preparations.

Speaking to reporters from Miami, Gattis didn’t hint at a sudden shift to a more wide-open offense to counter Georgia’s size and strength along the defense line.

Never mind that Alabama did just that, throwing the ball 44 times and beating Georgia 41.24 in the SEC championship game. Gattis said it’s hard to call that a blueprint for success because it was Georgia’s only loss this season.

Corum repeated to his coach, telling reporters, “You know, there’s no need to change anything.”

“We’ve had a great year,” he says. “The offensive line has done a great job, our tight ends have done a great job, our receivers and everyone has done a great job. So we just keep getting ready and watching the movie and just keep going.”

Despite Bell’s loss for the season, Gattis has managed to produce big plays in the passing game when he needs them. Shorthanded at the receiver, he made the most of tight ends Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker, who have had 51 receptions and five touchdowns together.

McNamara may not be the most talented quarterback in the playoff, but he is an effective passer with 2,470 yards, 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

McCarthy even makes a good change of pace from time to time, with 23 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said Harbaugh and Gattis deserve credit for the attack they built.

“They run fast, play smashmouth football,” he said. “They demand some physicality up front, which I know we’re excited to see, and then they have the ability to attack you in the field. I just think they show a great balance in the way they play. preparing, in the way they play the game.”

Gattis also seems excited for this heavyweight matchup.

After three years, instead of Michigan changing, it sounds like Michigan has changed him.

“I mean, it’s two smashmouth teams going head-to-head,” he said. “And stamina will be a big part of that – who can win the fourth quarter, who can win in scrimmage late in the game will be key to who wins.”