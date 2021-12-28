Kliff Kingsbury discusses Cardinals struggle, says ‘we have a lot of work to do’ despite playoff berth

Kliff Kingsbury has led the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff spot since 2015, but the team is playing its worst football of the season at the least ideal moment. Since starting a surprise 7-0, the Cardinals are only 3-5 in their last eight games — declining to 10-5 in the season and out of NFC West’s lead in just three weeks.

The Cardinals are on a run of three losses and must rebuild the season to make it a success. Arizona went from Super Bowl contenders to a post-season afterthought.

“I think we’re hurting ourselves,” Kingsbury said, through the Cardinals website. “We hurt ourselves in critical situations. Because of this difficult period, the same things keep showing up: mental mistakes, severe punishment in critical situations, and we have to clean that stuff up.”

The Cardinals have improved each season under Kingsbury, but the trend of end-of-season collapse has become noticeable. The Cardinals started 3-3-1 in 2019 before finishing their season at 5-10-1 and started 6-3 in 2020 before finishing at 8-8. In Kingsbury’s career, the Cardinals are 7-15 in the second half of the season, not ideal for a team with Super Bowl talent on the roster.

“Lately we haven’t played as well as we would have liked,” said Kingsbury. “We just talked about treating every practice representative like a game rep. Don’t let things slip, don’t say, ‘Hey coach, I would have done well on Sunday.’

“We are way too far in this deal to fall back into such bad habits. So that’s what we have to do. It starts in the practice fields and it has to carry over to match day. We have a lot of work to do this week.”

The Cardinals have two games left to end the conversation about the late-season collapse, starting with this week’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. A win in Dallas would dampen the noise and get the Cardinals’ season back on track.