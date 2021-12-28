Former players, fans demand England reset after Ashes humiliation | Cricket News

Fans and ex-players have rounded up Englands men’s test cricket team, calling for the side to make a major reset in the wake of his Ashes’ humiliating surrender to Australia.

Captain Joe Roots’ men were thrown out for a meek 68 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday when they slipped to an inning loss in the third Test, handing the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-tie series.

The total marked England’s lowest in Australia since 1904 and was the latest in a string of woeful attempts at the bat.

Former England bowler Steve Harmison said the team must now push the reset button as an investigation into their capitulation began in the hours after the game ended.

He told British broadcaster BT Sport that the embarrassment could be a moment of reckoning for some in the England line-up.

Many things will be blamed, people’s careers at stake, Harmison said, adding that it would be shortsighted to just look at the roles of head coach Chris Silverwood and Root, who personally has had a good year at the bat. had. .

A chastisement year

England, the reigning world champions in the 50-over, white-ball format, have endured a chastisement in Test cricket.

After a successful tour to Sri Lanka in January, where they won a two-game run 2-0, the team tasted defeat in India and at home to New Zealand.

They also faced the prospect of losing a home series to India in September before the final test in the five-match showdown was canceled at the last minute due to concerns over COVID-19. India was leading 2-1 at the time.

The match’s defeat in Melbourne not only equaled Bangladesh’s record of nine Test losses in one calendar year, set in 2003, but also their own record of 54 ducks in Test cricket in a year, set in 1998. A duck is registered when a batsman is expelled without scoring a single point.

A record of 54 ducks for England in 2021.#Ash pic.twitter.com/V4M5HP3RUi Wisden (@WisdenCricket) 28 Dec 2021

Interior structure not fit for purpose

Another former England bowler, Monty Panesar, said the long-standing poor form was partly the result of England’s cricket board choosing to focus on improving performance in limited-player cricket, after a disastrous 2015 50-over World Cup campaign, at the expense of the longer format.

England made some selection mistakes and so did [poor] on-field decisions in the Ashes, he told Al Jazeera.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also given preference to white-ball cricket over red-ball cricket and they run the risk of killing the goose that laid the golden egg of the English crickets, namely Test cricket.

Panesars’ comments were echoed by BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew, who said Englands domestic structure was not fit for purpose as a breeding ground for the Test side.

The [first-class] County Championship has been marginalized to the fringes of the season for the convenience of playing more limited-overs cricket, he wrote in a BBC column published Tuesday.

The ability to produce a solid defense has given way to the desire to hit ramps, scoops and towering sixes [and] the message from the authorities is that the shortest formats are the only interesting or exciting versions of cricket.

“If you can’t bat, you won’t win cricket matches and England have barely batted in these first three Tests.” But it wasn’t just the batting that disappointed England. Jonathan Agnew dissects Ashes’ failure in England. Lake #bbccricket #Ash BBC Sports (@BBCSport) 28 Dec 2021

English cricket is dead again

England supporters were also quick to express their dismay at the teams’ latest loss, the increased number of failures in recent months and the historic battle against their biggest rival.

Many took to social media to express their frustration, with some pointing out that the side had spent 14 days in quarantine after their arrival in Australia, several weeks ago than it took for the side to be defeated in the series’ 12 days of cricket spanning across the world. worldwide. three games so far.

One Twitter user wrote: Is it time to enter a pre-qualification round for The Ashes? Seeing minnows like England being thrashed every time doesn’t help anyone.

Another suggested that the famous urn the two sides are fighting over should be enlarged, as English cricket is dead again.

But others could not find humor in the miserable performances in Australia, where many English fans have stayed up all night in recent weeks to watch from afar, instead denouncing the team as a mess and inept.

Root, for his part, hinted at the end of the game on Tuesday where the investigation after the Ashes tour is likely to focus.

That (the domestic structure) is a long conversation that should probably be had at another time, he said, before insisting that the best players available for the series had been selected.

The teams now have a short break before the fourth test starts in Sydney on January 4.