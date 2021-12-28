Part II – The State of Indian Tennis: Nowhere to Play, No-one to Teach | tennis news

Call it a lack of structure in Indian tennis and Yuki Bhambri, one of the best players in the country, puts it bluntly: everyone knows that. And that’s why we have these one or two (top players) every 10 years. More of a freak of nature.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Tennis in India remains an urban sport, picked up by kids in cities with access to chic clubs, courts and academies. It is also an expensive individual sport, with an increase in costs directly proportional to the rise in the professional ladder. Unless you are consistently in the top 100-150 of the world rankings and make some money from the game, tennis requires a lot of money.

The vast majority of players barely keep it up and struggle to survive in the crippled tennis ecosystem that has gradually weakened as the decades progressed from the great Indian high. From the 1940s to the 1990s, there was a steady stream of top 100 players from India, people who even made it to the semi- and quarter-finals of the Grand Slam in singles and won Slams in doubles. Now that all seems a bridge too far.

What has changed?

There was a well-defined national tennis season, starting from October to March or so, said Ramesh Krishnan, who made it to the Wimbledon and US Open quarters in the 1980s.

In his day, Jaidip Mukerjea relates that he went from Delhi to Amritsar, to Lucknow, to Kolkata, to Allahabad and Jaipur for the grasscourt tournaments and from Indore to Mumbai, to Hyderabad, to Chennai and to Trivandrum to play on clay courts. There was no prize money, but travel expenses, lodging and food were taken care of. Some top players even received participation fees and always showed up.

For example, in the 1976 National Championships which were held at Bombay Gymkhana Club, the players who participated were Vijay Amritraj, Anand Amritraj, Sashi Menon, Jasjit Singh, Ramanathan Krishnan, Jaidip Mukerjea, Premjit Lall, SP Misra. These were all Davis Cuppers. And there were plenty of youngsters trying to make a name for themselves. I think that kind of atmosphere is missing now, Ramesh said.

Where do you play?

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) does host a number of tournaments, but has left the costs on the playing field. The singles champion at the Fenesta Open Nationals earns a good Rs3 lakh, while the winner at other AITA tournaments all over the region of 1 lakh to Rs12,500 depending on the event category. That is not the kind of money that will attract top players, nor will it fill the pockets of the future players.

Not only have the foreign players stayed away, even the top Indian players stopped participating, Ramesh said, referring to a time when Indian tournaments were buzzing with foreign players. It was pure economics. The local tournaments couldn’t even come up with to attract the top Indian talent.

There are not enough tournaments to support the players, added Niki Poonacha, this year’s national singles champion. Even if you win it, there is no break even. So where is the motivation to play?

The professional tennis ladder works like this: a player can move from playing the domestic circuit to the ITF/Futures level to the Challenger level to the elite ATP/WTA level based on his/her rankings. At each of these steps, India has a lack of tournaments. In 2019, before Covid hit, the country hosted one ATP tournament, zero WTA events and a few Challengers. At the ITF level, where the middle class pros operate, their trading sustainability is a challenge; in 2015, India hosted 19 ITF men’s events, which have dropped to six in 2016, nine in 2017, four in 2018, and zero in 2019. In this pandemic-stricken year, India has hosted seven, but none are planned so far in ITF 2022 calendar for men.

The lack of ITF and Challenger level tournaments is one of the biggest problems in India. It forces players to travel abroad to play or train, Poonacha said.

Decades ago, Indian players were rarely bothered by this. All of us who have reached those heights have never gone abroad to train, Mukerjea said. We used to have youth camps every year, where the best guys from each state trained together for a month. I remember being in one in Shimla. It was fun.

Now almost every Indian top player is on a world tour. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ankita Raina to name a few spend most of the season abroad while Sumit Nagal has made Germany his training base.

Expecting all Indians to travel out to play events just isn’t possible. Nobody has that much money. Otherwise, we should have enough money to allow enough players to travel outside of India. Then it might be okay not to have enough tournaments at home. It must be one or the other, Prajnesh said.

According to Poonacha, an Indian has to compete in the region of Rs15-20 lakh for an average of 15 tournaments per year on the ITF circuit in Asia. Only if you make it to the semi-finals in all those tournaments can you probably break even and have some cash in your hand, said Poonacha, who is in 742nd place and has played ITF events in India and Tunisia this year. The costs double if one goes to the US or Europe.

As 26-year-old Poonacha did when he was 18 and transferred to the Arena Tennis Academy in Alicante, Spain. Training there cost him 2,000 euros a month; throw in another 1,000 euros for lodging and food and some more for travel for tournaments in the country. That was a lot of money, he said. Two years after that on-and-off stint, he was out of money, despite his parents selling some property. Poonacha returned to India where he trained all by himself for a few years before being picked up by the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy.

Sharmada Balu, the 2008 and 2009 National Junior Champion, who was then touted as one of the promising prospects, has a strikingly similar story. She went to Europe to train, but came back with empty pockets and no desire to continue.

These are just two examples of the countless others in India who are lost, their professional tennis journeys encounter bumpy roadblocks because the supporting structure is not strong enough.

The Spanish experiment made Poonacha aware of the gap that exists between the system in India and Europe. Everything is one level up there, he said. Players are more likely to enter tournaments because they host many; not just ITF or Challengers, but local prize pools where anyone can go and play. The general education and knowledge of the game is higher. They have good coaches who train not only the players but also other coaches.

Where are the trainers?

Lack of quality coaching and facilities is the biggest reason why Indians are forced to go hunting abroad. We have many coaches in India who have set up academies, but they are not of that professional level, Mukerjea said.

One way to compensate for that, according to Mukerjea, is for the federation to involve more former players in the set-up. The AITA has a National Tennis Center in New Delhi and held a short junior camp under ex-Davis Cupper Zeeshan Ali earlier this year. But the wings to select and nurture talent should be spread across India. We have so many former players all over the country. Get them involved. Give Ramesh a court. Give Somdev (Devvarman) a court. Tell them, work with the kids, we’ll pay you, Mukerjea said.

Cricket has witnessed this with an ever-increasing frequency of talent bursting out of every nook and corner of the country, with access to quality coaching and facilities.

In doing so, cricket has also eaten up the historic talent pool of tennis children in large cities from financially strong families.

After the IPL (Indian Premier League) emerged, it has taken over. Every young person in India wants to play cricket. There is so much money and a clear career path, Mukerjea said.

What cricket and indeed a few other sports in India have also been able to do is strengthen its structure to complement its rising popularity. Tennis stagnated, slipped.

“We need a good structure at home, a good youth system. Cricket is doing well in India because there is a fantastic structure,” said the seasoned Bopanna after India’s loss of the Davis Cup to Finland in September. You can’t do it alone, especially in tennis that is an expensive sport. Not just the player, the federation, the government, everyone has to be hand in hand to make a difference.

Until then, keep your fingers crossed for the freak of nature that comes along once every ten years.